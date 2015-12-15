Selkirk Copper drills 44.7 metres of 3.0% CuEq at Minto, Yukon project

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Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. [SCMI-TSXV, SKRKF-OTCQB, 1020-FRA] has released additional results from a Phase 2.0 drill program at the Minto Project in Yukon, Canada. The program began in May, 2026.

The Phase 2 drill program was planned with a target of 50,000 metres focused on expansion, exploration, and infill drilling of key targets, as well as geotechnical data collection to support an upcoming feasibility study. Due to efficiencies of logistics and cost, the team has identified opportunities to complete additional metres while remaining on schedule and on budget. As of October 14, 2026, 54,711 metres of drilling has been completed in 223 drill holes, representing 109% of the planned metreage. The drill program is nearing completion and is expected to be completed by October 20, 2026.

In its latest press release, the company said infill drilling at Minto North continues to delineate higher grades and broader widths within the centre of this priority resource area. Highlights include 44.7 metres of grade 2.12% copper, 1.16 g/t gold, 10.7 g/t silver (3.0% copper equivalent CuEq) in drill hole 26SCM237, including two internal high grade intervals of 5.83% CuEq over 11.1 metres as well as 6.45% CuEq over 9.2 metres.

Infill drilling at Copper Keel intersected high grade mineralization. Highlights include 2.02% copper, 0.65 g/t gold and 4.8 g/t silver (2.41% CuEq) over 12.4 metres in drill hole 26SCM242. Meanwhile, resource expansion drilling at Area 118 intersected high-grade mineralization in a 50-metre step out, this mineralized trend remains open to the North.

Highlights include 2.14% copper, 1.61 g/t gold, and 10.1 g/t silver (3.38% cuEq) over 8.7 metres in hole 26SCM236.

“The drills guided by our exploration team, continue to deliver high-grade copper-gold-silver intercepts across several mineralized zones on the mine site property,’’ said Selkirk Copper President and CEO Colin Joudrie. “The structural model and refined targeting methodology, combined with a focused infill drill program, is providing us the information we need to advance feasibility work in the next phase of restart development at the Minto project,’’ he said. “These results, notably the high-grade and thick intercepts at Minto North, Copper Keel and Area 118, underpin our confidence in the continuity and grade within the zones of mineralization that will improve the quality of the updated mineral resource modelling.’’

Selkirk Copper shares advanced on the news, rising 0.880% or $0.01 to $1.14. the shares trade in a 52-week range of $2.24 and 42 cents.

Selkirk Copper is a newly formed company with a controlling interest held by Selkirk First Nation through its wholly owned subsidiary that is completing a drilling campaign and a restart and redevelopment plan at the former Minto mine.

Selkirk First Nation is based in Pelly Crossing, a community in central Yukon.

Selkirk Copper controls 26,850 hectares of prospective mineral claims located in the Minto-Carmacks copper belt as well as significant open-pit and underground infrastructure, a 4,100 tonne per day processing plant, 400-person camp, water treatment facilities, numerous ancillary buildings and mobile equipment centred on the Minto mine.

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