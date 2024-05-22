Sienna Resources expands Case Lake project to 4,200 acres, Ontario

Share this article

Sienna Resources Inc. [TSXV: SIE; OTC: SNNAF; A1XCQ0: Germany] has significantly increased its acreage on the Case Lake West cesium and spodumene pegmatite project in the Larder Lake mining division of Ontario, Canada, roughly 100 km north of Kirkland Lake, northeastern Ontario.

This project now consists of approximately 4,200 contiguous acres prospective for cesium and spodumene pegmatites directly bordering the Power Metals Corp. Case Lake cesium and pegmatite swarm discovery. On May 22, 2024, Power Metals announced world-class cesium results up to 18.13% at Case Lake. This was very exciting news regarding this growing cesium district. Sienna management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the company’s properties.

Jason Gigliotti, president of Sienna Resources, stated: “We are pleased to almost double our acreage on the Case Lake West cesium and spodumene pegmatite project in Ontario. This area is one of the world’s only areas prospective for cesium. Sienna has significantly increased its acreage and management looks forward to getting the work program under way on this exciting project. Sienna is coming into a very active period and management is very optimistic about the short- and long-term growth drivers in place now.”

Sienna has significantly increased acreage of the Stonesthrow gold project, consisting now of approximately 31,718 contiguous acres prospective for gold. Sienna recently acquired the Case Lake West cesium and spodumene pegmatite project.

Share this article