Sigma Lithium produces first green lithium at phase 1 plant, Brazil

Sigma Lithium Corp. [SGML-TSXV, NASDAQ] has successfully and safely achieved first production of green lithium, thus concluding the commissioning process and transitioning the company from developer to producer.

Completing the commissioning of the phase 1 green tech plant is the final critical milestone in the development of the Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil and marks the successful completion of phase 1 project construction. Sigma Lithium’s technical team, led by chief operating officer Brian Talbot, will now turn its attention to ramping up throughput to full production capacity, which it expects to achieve by July 2023.

As the project ramps to full production capacity, high-quality green lithium will be stockpiled and prepared for sale, with an inaugural first shipment of approximately 15,000 tonnes expected in May 2023. The company recently announced that it had obtained its environmental operating licence to sell all green lithium product from current and future production, including any stockpiled product.

Ana Cabral-Gardner, Sigma Lithium CEO and co-chairperson, congratulates the Sigma Lithium team and is pleased that Sigma Lithium is delivering on its production targets for all of its stakeholders: “Sigma Lithium was created almost a decade ago and set out to prove that lithium extraction could be done in a way that is environmentally and socially responsible. Reaching this milestone from developer to producer is an incredible achievement and a testament to the many years of hard work of the entire Sigma team. We are thrilled to deliver on schedule for our supporters and partners.

“We are endlessly proud to be producing our first tonnes of Green Lithium, and we hope to shine a spotlight on the tremendous potential for Brazil to be a leader in the energy transition as a key supplier of raw materials that can be mined and processed in a sustainable way for our environment and our communities.”

As previously announced, Sigma Lithium continues the detailed engineering work on the phase 2 and 3 green tech plant expansion, targeting to triple production of green lithium from 270,000 tpa (tonnes/year) to 766,000 tpa, if supported by the feasibility study currently being conducted.

Sigma Lithium is dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with environmentally sustainable and high-purity lithium.

Sigma Lithium has been at the forefront of environmental and social sustainability in the EV battery materials supply chain for six years, and it is currently producing green lithium from its Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil. Phase 1 of the project is expected to produce 270,000 tonnes of green lithium annually (36,700 lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) annually). If it is determined to proceed, phase 2 and 3 of the project are expected to increase production to 766,000 tonnes annually (or 104,200 LCE annually). The project produces green lithium in a state-of-the-art green tech lithium plant that uses 100% renewable energy, 100% recycled water and 100% dry-stacked tailings.

