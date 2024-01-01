Silicon Metals mobilizes field crew to Ptarmigan Silica Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Silicon Metals Corp. [CSE: SI] has mobilized a field crew for Phase 1 exploration at its 100%-owned Ptarmigan Silica Project located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia.

The Ptarmigan Silica project is located within the Rocky Mountain Trench, on the western flank of the Rocky Mountains and is proximal to the Fraser River valley. The project lies approximately 130 km east of Prince George, B.C., and is transected by the Yellowhead Highway. Ptarmigan is comprised of two claims for a total area of 2280 hectares. The area is underlain predominantly by metasedimentary rocks of the Proterozoic to Lower Cambrian age Cariboo Group. Within the Cariboo Group, the Yanks Peak formation is mainly quartzite, and is the target horizon for this project.

The Phase 1 exploration program has now been planned which will include detailed mapping, detailed channel sampling, potentially high resolution arial photo survey, and Preliminary metallurgical testing on initial samples recovered from the Phase 1 Work Program.

Highlights from prior work which lead to Ptarmigan’s recently filed 43-101: Recent sampling (three samples) returned values of 98.68%, 98.44% and 99.52% SiO 2 .

The target Yank Peaks quartzite outcrops are in a series of distinctive parallel ridges with approximately 20-30 meters of relief, and multiple parallel ridges with a total known strike in excess of 12 km are present.

The Phase 1 exploration Work Program will include the above noted plans with an intention of determining the continuity and extent of the surface expression of the silica bearing ridges which will be used to guide the next phases of exploration work leading to a drill program. Additionally, the initial metallurgical testing is intended to guide development of a beneficiation process for the silica to cost effectively enhance the material grade and remove deleterious elements suitable for sale to global Morgan Good, CEO and Director, commented: “We are thrilled to have boots on the ground so quickly after acquiring a 100% ownership of the Ptarmigan Silica Project. The Hardline Exploration team, along with the technical expertise and guidance of our internal QP and project vendors at Cronin Capital, provide an excellent first step of exploration efforts while the Company launches its ground efforts. We anticipate field crews on site for approximately 2 weeks and will update the market in due course with feedback and news as it is received.”

The company has engaged Hardline Exploration Corp. out of Smithers, British Columbia, to manage and run the field work for Phase 1 at Ptarmigan. Hardline provides geological expertise and project management for the mineral exploration industry.

Silicon Metals is focused on exploration in British Columbia. The company holds an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Ptarmigan Silica Project located approximately 130km from Valemount, British Columbia, and currently has an option to explore the Hedge Hog Project located 15km north of the town of Wells in the Caribou Mining Division, central BC.

Silicon Metals was formerly known as West Oak Gold.

