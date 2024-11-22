Silver Bullet Mines discovers more high-grade silver mineralization at Super Champ Mine, Arizona

Share this article

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. [TSXV: SBMI; OTCQB: SBMCF] has encountered “chunks” of high-grade silver float parallel to and above the known Super Champ Vein in Arizona. This float was discovered during surface exploration. The float material was found in the soils uphill from the Super Champ Vein, currently being mined by SBMI, and is suggestive of a parallel vein system.

Float samples taken from the site were processed at the company’s own assay facility and yielded the following 5 silver assay results:

Float 1 – 274.8 oz/ton silver

Float 2 – 243.2 oz/ton silver

Float 3 – 166.0 oz/ton silver

Float 4 – 219.8 oz/ton silver

Float 5 – 405.4 oz/ton silver

These high-grade values represent significant potential to increase the overall head grade and tonnage of feed from the Super Champ to SBMI’s 100%-owned mill in Globe, Arizona. The company plans to initiate a detailed exploration of the area, including excavation, to determine the possible presence of another vein structure, to be followed up with a geological field team site visit.

Though in the early stages of development, the Super Champ property continues to produce incredibly high assay results. John Carter, CEO, said, “The Super Champ Mine keeps getting better and better every day, and the entire team is excited about the future potential and development of the property including a potential drill program.”

Currently mineralized material from Super Champ is being shipped to the company’s mill. There are over 600 tons at the Super Champ mine site ready for shipping to the mill, and over 1,100 tons already at the millsite ready to be processed. The mill is processing that material and producing a high-grade silver concentrate for sale to potential clients.

In addition to the company’s Arizona properties, mining at its wholly-owned Washington Mine in Idaho is advancing in accordance with the plans laid out in the company’s news release of November 22, 2024.

SBMI has also closed a second tranche of $324,500 of its previously announced financing. The second tranche closing represents 2,704,167 Units, with each Unit priced at $0.12. Each Unit consists of one common share and one full $0.16 warrant with a 36-month term, with each such warrant being exercisable into a common share

Share this article