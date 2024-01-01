Silver Bullet Mines signs sale agreement for concentrate from Super Champ Mine, Arizona

Share this article

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. [TSXV: SBMI; OTCQB: SBMCF] has signed back a Firm Offer with a major concentrate buyer for the sale of SBMI’s high-grade silver/gold concentrates from the Super Champ Mine, Arizona. Negotiations with multiple interested parties have been going on for some time with multiple tests, assays, and metallurgical data required to satisfy all parties, and management believes the buyer is the best fit for the company at this time.

As part of the process with the buyer, SBMI completed the necessary KYC (Know Your Client) documentation and MSDS (Material Safety Data Sheets). Risk analysis by the Buyer determined SBMI represented no risk.

The buyer has the capability to purchase product from the Super Champ Mine and to purchase the flotation concentrates and concentrate from SBMI’s Washington Mine in Idaho if they become available. The buyer has the purchasing capacity to acquire all this production and SBMI’s possible increases in production in Arizona. The buyer is based in the United States of America and SBMI does not reasonably anticipate any tariff related issues arising from this transaction.

The Firm Offer contains standard contractual terms and conditions and will be in effect until June 30, 2026. It provides for an initial payment equal to 90% of the estimated value of the concentrate to SBMI within five days of the buyer picking up concentrate from the Company’s mill in Arizona, subject to minor terms and conditions, with the remaining amount to be paid after verification of the concentrate by the buyer. It is expected the initial delivery will consist of 25 tons of concentrate, and such deliveries should continue for the foreseeable future.

On March 19, 2025 SBMI announced a concentrate grade of the Super Champ material of 530 oz/ton silver, and on November 12, 2024 SBMI announced an independent accredited lab had assayed for gold in the Super Champ concentrates as part of a multi-element analysis, returning 0.52 ounces (16.16 g/ton).

The company will now make any adjustments to its process flowsheet if necessary and will commence production of concentrate for shipping beginning with mining new material from the Super Champ. As stated in its November 24, 2024 news release, SBMI’s intention is to process 50 tons of Super Champ material per day, and gradually increase to the mill’s rated capacity of 125 tpd.

SBMI advises that the numerous tests on the Super Champ material for the multiple interested parties demonstrated that SBMI’s concentrates contain no deleterious material.

Share this article