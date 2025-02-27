Silver Bullet Mines updates Super Champ Mines, Arizona

Share this article

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. [TSXV: SBMI; OTCQB: SBMCF] provided an update on the fast progress at the Super Champ Mine in Arizona.

“Through a combination of hard work and the efforts of the Arizona mining team, the Super Champ is quickly demonstrating the potential to be a significant cost-effective gold/silver producer,” said John Carter, CEO. “Events are unfolding rapidly as we blast into the surface material, delineate the vein over 1,500 feet, and clear most of the overburden. It is incredible that we are driving a development adit already when we only began work in earnest here in November 2024.”

The company has taken samples from the vein, the highest of which assayed 405.4 oz/ton silver. All samples returned silver.

Based on these strong assay values and on the science of secondary enrichment, the company reasonably believes the silver grades will increase at depth. To access mineralization at depth the company is driving a development adit from surface into the vein to extract mineralized material along strike and at depth.

The vein is roughly 70 feet from the adit opening. SBMI is currently installing timber at the opening and will rock bolt as the drift advances. To date the adit has been advanced over 25 feet. Accessing the mineralization at depth will provide unoxidized mineralized material for feed to SBMI’s 100%-owned mill located in Globe, Arizona. The company has all the equipment needed to complete the advance without further capital expenditures.

At the mill, material continues to be shipped in from Super Champ and is being processed daily at a rate of 7 tons per hour. The company can efficiently maintain this rate and is developing a plan to extend the hours of daily processing.

On February 27, 2025, SBMI announced the first sale of concentrates from Super Champ material. The client who effected that purchase has advised it is testing the concentrate and processing it to extract the gold and silver in it. The company expects further updates from this client in the near term as to the precise contents of the sold concentrate. SBMI is ready to make the next shipment to the client at its request. Samples of the concentrate have been sent to other potential clients as well.

The company continues to evaluate methods to increase efficiencies at the mill and identify other ways to enhance shareholder value.

Share this article