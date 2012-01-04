Silver Dollar drills 90 g/t AgEq over 47.7 metres at La Joya, Mexico

Share this article

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. [SLV-CSE; SLVDF-OTCQX] reported the latest assay results from phase 2 drilling at the underexplored Noria portion of the 100%-optioned La Joya silver project located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Highlights include hole NOR-22-017 that returned 1,052 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent) over 1.87 metres. Hole NOR-22-020 returned 662 g/t AgEq over 2.33 metres within a broader intercept of 145 g/t AgEq over 22.36 metres.

A total of 3,428 metres of drilling over 17 holes have been completed to date in Phase II drilling. Drill core logging and sampling of all holes is complete, and all samples have been submitted for analysis. Assay results for the initial four holes of the Phase II program were previously reported and the results reported below are for the next five holes.

Hole NOR-22-016 was drilled in the Brazo Zone 30degree steeper below NOR-22-015 to target the area between the silver-zinc and gold zones and was successful in expanding the Brazo Zone at depth.

Hole NOR-22-017 was drilled to test for mineralization 25 metres south of the shallow gold zone encountered in NOR-21-004. This hole encountered a 12.87 g/t gold intercept that correlates to one of the gold intercepts in NOR-21-004.

Hole NOR-22-018 was drilled in the same section as NOR-21-004 at 15 degrees shallower to target the gold mineralization 35 metress and 44 metres to the east. This hole missed the target suggesting that if the gold mineralization has continuity, it may dip to the east steeper than the -60degree of hole NOR-22-018.

Hole NOR-22-019 was drilled in the Brazo Zone on the same section and 26 m back to target mineralization 40 m down section from NOR-22-016. The Brazo structure is now mineralized over a drilled strike length of 155 metres and remains open in both strike directions and at depth.

Hole-22-020 was drilled in the Brazo Zone to target an extension 35 metres to the northwest of the high-grade mineralization intercepted in hole NOR-22-013. This hole cut the same type of skarn alteration and sulphide mineralization.

“Drilling continues to expand the Brazo Discovery, and we are awaiting results for eight more holes from the Phase II program,” said Mike Romanik, president. “We have paused further drilling until we receive the balance of the Phase II results, and the drill rig has been left onsite as we plan our next phase of exploration.”

The La Joya property is situated approximately 75 km southeast of the state capital city of Durango.





