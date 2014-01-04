Silver Mountain drills 135.3 g/t silver over 3.6 metres at Reliquias, Peru

1 hour ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. [AGMR-TSXV; AGMRF-OTCQB] provided an update on its underground drilling at the company’s Reliquias silver mine in Huancavelica, central Peru.

The drill program to date has surpassed a total of 16375 metres, drilled in 69 bore holes. The assay results of 8 holes drilled to test the Matacaballo and adjacent veins are reported in this release. The main objective of the fully funded drill program is to establish a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource in H1 2023 that will form the basis of a production decision in H2 2023. In addition, the company aims to better characterize and extend the known silver-rich zones at depth.

Highlights: Underground drilling returned high-grade silver-polymetallic intercepts in the Matacaballo and Ayayay veins, including 3.60 metres of 135.3 g/t silver, 5.5% lead, 7.3% zinc, 0.55% copper, and 0.23 g/t gold in Matacaballo vein, in drill hole SMR-56-22-MTC, including 0.90 metres of 208.0 g/t Ag, 10.8% Pb, 13.4% Zn, 0.93% Cu, and 0.19 g/t Au, and 0.30 metres of 402.0 g/t Ag, 2.5% Pb, 1.2% Zn, 0.1% Cu, and 1.34 g/t Au.

Hole SMR-33-22-MTC returned 2.30 metres of 81.0 g/t Ag, 4.9% Pb, 9.0% Zn, 0.82% Cu, and 0.08 g/t Au, in Matacaballo vein, including 0.75 metres of 191.0 g/t Ag, 11.8% Pb, 15.8% Zn, 1.75% Cu, and 0.06 g/t Au.

Hole SMR-59-22-MTC returned 1.25 metres of 153.6 g/t Ag, 1.8% Pb, 3.3% Zn, 0.09% Cu, and 1.31 g/t Au, in Matacaballo vein, including 0.75 metres of 234.0 g/t Ag, 2.7% Pb, 5.1% Zn, 0.14% Cu, and 1.48 g/t Au.

Hole SMR-32-22-MTC returned 1.25 metres of 98.9 g/t Ag, 1.9% Pb, 2.7% Zn, 1.40% Cu, and 0.06 g/t Au, in Ayayay vein.

Alfredo Bazo, President and CEO, commented: “Four of the drill holes reported today are located in the western part of the Reliquias mine, returning interesting intercepts in the Matacaballo and Ayayay structures as well as showing various vein splits with promising results. The remainder of the holes were drilled from platform C10, aimed at the eastern extension of the Matacaballo ore shoot tested by previous bore holes during the current campaign. We are strongly encouraged by the silver and base metal results encountered over significant vein widths in this area. Additional holes to investigate this zone are in progress, with pending assay results.” Silver Mountain Resources is a silver explorer and mine developer planning to restart production at the Reliquias underground mine and undertake exploration activities at its prospective silver camps at the Castrovirreyna Project in Huancavelica, Peru.

Silver Mountain’s subsidiary Sociedad Minera Reliquias S.A.C. owns 100% of its concessions and holds more than 27,000 hectares in the district of Castrovirreyna, Huancavelica, Peru.


Share this article

More Stories

Sokoman and Benton discover high-grade cesium mineralization on Island of Newfoundland

24 mins ago Staff Writer

Imperial Mining drills 308 g/t Sc2O3 over 98.6 metres at Crater Lake, Quebec

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Revival Gold drills 2.02 g/t gold over 47.4 metres at Beartrack-Arnett, Idaho

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Slam Exploration discovers 39.3 g/t gold quartz boulder at Jake Lee, New Brunswick

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Lucara extends diamond sales deal to 2032

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Canada Carbon tables Quebec graphite estimate

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Sokoman and Benton discover high-grade cesium mineralization on Island of Newfoundland

24 mins ago Staff Writer

Silver Mountain drills 135.3 g/t silver over 3.6 metres at Reliquias, Peru

1 hour ago Staff Writer

Imperial Mining drills 308 g/t Sc2O3 over 98.6 metres at Crater Lake, Quebec

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Revival Gold drills 2.02 g/t gold over 47.4 metres at Beartrack-Arnett, Idaho

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Slam Exploration discovers 39.3 g/t gold quartz boulder at Jake Lee, New Brunswick

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.