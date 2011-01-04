Silver Mountain drills 220.8 g/t AgEq over 9.20 metres at Reliquias, Peru

2 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. [AGMR-TSXV; AGMRF-OTCQB] provided an update on its underground drilling at the Reliquias silver mine in Huancavelica, central Peru. The main objective of the 12,000-metre program is to establish a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource in H1 2023 that will form the basis of a production decision in H2 2023. In addition, the company aims to better characterize and extend the known silver-rich zones at depth.

New drilling results add further confidence to the geological model with intercepts including 9.20 metres of 220.8 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq), including 1.33 metres of 672.8 g/t silver and 1.25 metres of 706.7 g/t AgEq in drill hole SMR-03-22-MTC. Hole SMR-08-22-MTC returned 0.70 metres of 1,314.6 g/t AgEq.

Hole SMR-08-22-MTC returned 5.35 metres of 324.0 g/t AgEq, including 2.40 metres of 611.2 g/t AgEq. Hole SMR-10-22-MTC returned 3.78 metres of 506.1 g/t AgEq, including 1.50 metres of 755.1 g/t AgEq.

Alfredo Bazo, President and CEO, commented: “The assay results from the reported drill holes confirm the continuity of high-grade Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu mineralization in the Matacaballo vein in proximity to existing mine workings at the Reliquias deposit. As was expected, the typical pinch-and-swell behaviour of the Sacasipuedes vein is shown in these drill holes, with varying vein widths and grades. We are encouraged that various bore holes have intersected more than one mineralized interval, which may represent splays of the main vein or newly identified structures. Our geological team is currently evaluating these intercepts to incorporate them in our 3D geological model.”

The drilling program is fully funded, with two rigs operating 24 hours per day. 32 holes have been completed to date, with results of 12 holes drilled to test the Matacaballo and Sacasipuedes veins included in this release.

Silver Mountain Resources is a silver explorer and mine developer planning to restart production at the Reliquias underground mine and undertake exploration activities at its prospective silver camps at the Castrovirreyna Project in Huancavelica, Peru. Silver Mountain’s subsidiary Sociedad Minera Reliquias S.A.C. owns 100% of its concessions and holds more than 27,000 hectares in the district of Castrovirreyna, Huancavelica, Peru.


Share this article

More Stories

Minto Metals Announces Copper Production for Second Quarter of 2022 and Appoints New Corporate Development and Investor Relations Leaders

10 mins ago Resource World

Barrick Gold outlines benefits of Pakistan mine

1 hour ago Staff Writer

Power Nickel, Critical Elements rise on Nisk estimate

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Nighthawk drills 1.91 g/t gold over 60.95 metres at Indin Lake, Northwest Territories

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Monarch Reports 0.92 G/T Au Over 225 M (739 Ft), 0.97 G/T Au Over 174 M (580 Ft) And 1.03 G/T Au Over 159 M (522 Ft) At Swanson

3 hours ago Resource World

Vior drills 1.28 g/t gold over 15.85 metres at Belleterre, Quebec

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Minto Metals Announces Copper Production for Second Quarter of 2022 and Appoints New Corporate Development and Investor Relations Leaders

10 mins ago Resource World

Barrick Gold outlines benefits of Pakistan mine

1 hour ago Staff Writer

Silver Mountain drills 220.8 g/t AgEq over 9.20 metres at Reliquias, Peru

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Power Nickel, Critical Elements rise on Nisk estimate

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Nighthawk drills 1.91 g/t gold over 60.95 metres at Indin Lake, Northwest Territories

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.