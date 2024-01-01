Silver North Resources prepares for more Haldane Project exploration, Yukon

Share this article

Silver North Resources Ltd. [TSXV: SNAG; OTCQB: TARSF] is releasing details of the 2025 exploration program at the company’s flagship Haldane property in the historic Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory.

“We are excited to commence the 2025 program at Haldane, to expand upon our discovery at the Main Fault in 2024,” stated Jason Weber, PGeo, president and CEO of Silver North. “With high-grade silver intersections of 1.83 metres (true width) averaging 1,088 g/t silver and 3.90 g/t gold, as well as wider intersections of silver mineralization such as 5.81 metres (true width) averaging 365 g/t silver and 0.23 g/t gold, the Main Fault has elevated to the highest priority of our five drill targets.”

The 10-hole (approximately 2,500-metre) diamond drilling program will target expansion of Keno-style silver lead-zinc mineralization at the newly identified Main Fault target, a wide zone with at least three high-grade silver veins identified to date. One hole will test the continuity of mineralization approximately 60 metres down dip of the HLD24-30 intersection.

The remaining holes, subject to in-field adjustments due to logistical consideration or visual results, will consist of fans of three holes on sections approximately 50 and 100 metres southwest and 50 metres northeast of the discovery section to test the strike and depth continuity of mineralization. Time and budget permitting, one hole may also be completed at the Bighorn target, following up on silver-bearing quartz-siderite-galena veins intersected in the only drill hole at Bighorn.

Silver North has engaged Paycore Diamond Drilling as the drill contractor for the program and Hardline Exploration Services Ltd., to provide staffing and camp support. The program is expected to commence in mid-August.

Silver North’s primary assets are its 100%-owned Haldane silver project (next to Hecla Mining’s Keno Hill mine project), the Tim Silver project (under option to Coeur Mining, Inc. in the Silvertip/Midway district, British Columbia and Yukon), and the GDR project also in the Silvertip/Midway district. Silver North also plans to acquire additional silver properties in favourable jurisdictions.

