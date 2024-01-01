Silver One commissions ground geophysics on Phoenix Silver Project, Arizona

Share this article

Silver One Resources Inc. [TSXV: SVE; OTCQX: SLVRF; FSE: BRK1] has engaged Zonge International, Inc. to conduct a ground geophysical Induced Polarization (IP) and Magnetotelluric (MT) survey on its 100%-owned Phoenix Silver Project, Arizona. Both IP and MT are effective electrical geophysical methods useful to detect underground metallic minerals, especially disseminated sulfides, and structures that may be host to mineralization.

This is especially important in the southern portion of the property where previous magnetic and ZTEM surveys, in combination with multiple select high-grade copper and silver samples are suggestive of a copper-silver system at depth. Owing to safety reasons related to fire hazard in the project’s area, the survey will be scheduled as soon as Forest Service fire restrictions are lifted.

The planned survey consists of 50 line-km of ground IP and MT over robust copper targets. These targets were identified using Geotech’s targeting algorithm that combines several datasets including, resistivity derived from the ZTEM survey, magnetic features, geology, structure, mine sites and copper showings.

These targets have never been drill tested, and their importance is highlighted by their location along the north-eastern portion of the prolific Miami-Inspiration copper belt, which hosts Rio Tinto-BHP’s Resolution deposit to the southwest and BHP’s Ocelot discovery to the northeast.

The IP and MT survey will target vertical depths of 600 metres and 1,500 metres respectively. This survey, in conjunction with previous field investigations, will allow the Company to define and prioritize targets for future drilling.

The company plans to continue with further evaluation of silver targets, especially the 417 area and the long northeast-trending train of silver nuggets located in the northern part of the property. A detailed gravity survey is planned over the 417 area drilled in 2024 to assist in defining the location of massive silver bodies. At the Nuggets North area, planned work includes mapping, sampling, and trenching subject to Forest Service permitting.

The company also reported that work at the Candelaria project is on schedule, continuing with metallurgical investigations to optimize silver and gold recoveries, and a Preliminary Economic Assessment study (PEA) scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine, Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The company owns 636 lode claims and five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along strike.

Silver One also owns a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the Arizona Silver Belt immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

Share this article