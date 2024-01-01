Silver Storm extends San Marcos Mine with high-grade drill results, Mexico

Share this article

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. [TSXV-SVRS; OTCQB-SVRSF; FSE-SVR], formerly Golden Tag Resources Ltd., reported further drill results from its Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, located in Durango Mexico. Results from the 16 holes (1,935 metres) contained within this release are from the San Marcos Mine.

Highlights: In San Marcos South, hole SM-24-010 returned 504 g/t AgEq over 5.14 metres and 367 g/t AgEq over 2.63 metres within a broader interval of 249 g/t AgEq over 19.03 metres and 427 g/t AgEq over 2.13 metres.

SM-24-011 returned 569 g/t AgEq over 2.00 metres and 431 g/t AgEq over 1.87 meters within a broader interval of 319 g/t AgEq over 11.75 metres.

Both holes 010 & 011 are located approximately 35 metres and 100 metres, respectively, downdip below the 1790 EL stope where the composited weighted average grade of historical channel samples returned 597 g/t AgEq over a strike length of 33 metres and average width of 2.37 metres. Results from these two holes indicate mineralization has become wider, below previous mined horizons.

SM-24-014 returned 204 g/t AgEq over 1.00 metre, SM-24-012 returned 503 g/t AgEq over 0.49 metres and 141 g/t AgEq over 1.21 metres, and SM-24-008 returned 182 g/t AgEq over 0.76 metres.

Further extends the oxide mineralization approximately 77 m to the south-southeast from the last mine development in the area

In San Marcos North, hole SM-24-017 returned 405 g/t AgEq over 1.00 metres, SM-24-016 returned 191 g/t AgEq over 3.25 metres, SM-24-005 returned 178 g/t AgEq over 2.50 metres and 371 g/t AgEq over 1.00 metre, SM-24-004 returned 148 g/t AgEq over 0.72 metres, and SM-24-003 returned 163 g/t AgEq over 0.40 metres.

Intercepts from holes SM-24-004 and SM-24-017 extend the oxide zone mineralization respectively 37 metres and 100 metres below the last mine development in this area.

A new mineralized zone was discovered approximately 10 metres southwest of the San Marcos Zone with hole SM-24-004 returning 283 g/t AgEq over 0.55 metres, SM-24-005 returning 147 g/t AgEq over 3.50 metres.

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO, commented: “We are pleased with the strong drill results from the San Marcos Mine, where we have intersected high-grade mineralization in both the South & North Zones approximately 100 m below the last mined stopes. In particular, the South Zone appears to be getting wider at depth where hole SM-24-011 intersected 319 g/t AgEq over 11.8 metres (true width ~11 m) compared to 2.4 metres within the last mined stope 100 metres higher. We anticipate these results should have a positive impact on future Mineral Resources, both in terms of tonnage and grade. Follow up drilling will be performed in proximity to holes 010 and 011 allowing for the potential addition of indicated resources within this area of San Marcos.”

San Marcos Zone: The San Marcos Zone is comprised of quartz-carbonate vein mineralization, striking 340 degrees and dipping 60 degrees to the NE, hosted within a fault zone marking the eastern contact of the granodiorite stock. It has a known strike length of 650 metres with mineralization extending vertically for 450 metres, and a thickness of up to 17 metres.

San Marcos South: Eight holes targeted the southern section of the San Marcos Zone. Hole SM-24-014 returned 204 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.00 metres (94.00 to 95.00 m), SM-24-012 returned 503 g/t AgEq over 0.49 metres (95.04 to 95.53 m) and 141 g/t AgEq over 1.21 metres (107.34 to 108.55 m), and SM-24-008 returned 182 g/t AgEq over 0.76 m (81.00 to 81.76 m), further extending the oxide mineralization approximately 77 m to the south-southeast from the last mine development in the area.

Hole SM-24-010 returned 367 g/t AgEq over 2.63 metres and 504 g/t AgEq over 5.14 metres within a broader interval of 249 g/t AgEq over 19.03 metres (75.72 to 94.75 m) and 427 g/t AgEq over 2.13 metres (101.52 to 103.65 m). Hole SM-24-011 returned 569 g/t AgEq over 2.00 metres and 431 g/t AgEq over 1.87 metres within a broader interval of 319 g/t AgEq over 11.75 metres (147.92 to 159.67 m). Holes SM-24-010 and 011 are respectively located approximately 35 metres and 100 metres downdip below the last mine development in this area, with similar high-grade sulphide replacement mineralization:

The composited weighted average grade of historical channel samples from the 1790 EL stope returned 597 g/t AgEq over a strike length of 33 metres and average width of 2.37 metres.

San Marcos North: Eight holes targeted the northern section of the San Marcos Zone. Hole SM-24-016 returned 191 g/t AgEq over 3.25 metres (120.50 to 123.75 m), including 514 g/t AgEq over 0.50 metres, SM-24-005 returned 178 g/t AgEq over 2.50 metres (92.50 to 95.00) and 371 g/t AgEq over 1.00 metres (101.00 to 102.00 m), SM-24-004 returned 148 g/t AgEq over 0.72 metres (80.53 to 81.25 m), and SM-24-003 returned 163 g/t AgEq over 0.40 metres (81.80 to 82.20 m). The intercepts from hole SM-24-004 and 017 extend the oxide zone mineralization 37 metres and 100 metres, respectively, below the last mine development in this area.

A new parallel mineralized zone was discovered approximately 10 m to the southwest of the San Marcos Zone: hole SM-24-004 returned 283 g/t AgEq over 0.55 metres (44.45 to 45.00 m), SM-24-005 returned 147 g/t AgEq over 3.50 metres (53.50 to 57.00 m).

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm recently completed the acquisition of 100% of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation which is comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill as well as five underground mines and an open pit that collectively produced 34.3 million silver-equivalent ounces between 2005 and 2019. The company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico.

