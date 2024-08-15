Silver Storm identifies three high-grade zones in Central Rosarios and extends mineralization at La Parilla Silver Mines Complex, Mexico

Share this article

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. [TSXV: SVRS; OTC: SVRSF; FSE: SVR] reported results from the Phase 2 diamond drill program at its 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex in Durango Mexico. Results from the 10 holes (1,322 metres) contained within this release are from the Rosarios and Footwall Zones, within the Rosarios mine.

Key highlights: Numerous high-grade intercepts were encountered within the Rosarios Mine underneath and in proximity to previous mined stopes. Collectively, the three high-grade zones identified within Central Rosarios during Phase 1 and 2 drilling span a strike length of 275 metres down to a depth of ~600 metres and remain open at depth.

Hole RO-24-047 returned 584 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent) over 1.81 metres within a broader interval of 338 g/t AgEq over 4.23 metres extending the high-grade zone outlined by holes RO-24-015 (1,791 g/t AgEq over 0.35 metres within a broader interval of 711 g/t AgEq over 1.03 m), 016, & 028 (1,306 g/t AgEq over 1.60 metres within a broader interval of 887 g/t AgEq over 2.54 m) down dip by ~50 metres.

Hole RO-24-041 returned 553 g/t AgEq over 0.60 m and hole RO-24-042 returned 488 g/t AgEq over 0.50 m, further confirming the extent of the high-grade zone outlined by holes RO-24-014 (431 g/t AgEq over 0.69 m) & 026 (421 g/t AgEq over 1.13 m and 316 g/t AgEq over 1.72 m) and historical holes ILP-RO-18-60 & LBT-11-01, which extend the high-grade zone approximately 148 m below the last stope mined in this area.

Footwall sulphide zones ~60 m south of the Rosarios Zone were intersected in hole RO-24-038 which returned 444 g/t AgEq over 0.50 m within a broader interval of 224 g/t AgEq over 1.50 m from the RFW1 Zone, 179 g/t AgEq over 0.55 m and 295 g/t AgEq over 0.50 m from the RFW2 Zone, and 288 g/t AgEq over 0.50 m within a broader interval of 187 g/t AgEq over 1.45 m from the RFW3 Zone.

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO, commented: “We are really pleased with the drill results from Phase 1 and 2 within Central Rosarios. Three of the high-grade areas collectively reported today outline a terrific zone at depth with continuity over a strike length of 275 metres. Two of these areas were predicted to be blank within the existing resource model.

Following up on some individual historical holes, such as ILP-LBT-12-01 that returned 871 g/t AgEq over 1.50 m within a broader interval of 531 g/t AgEq over 6.05 m, a few drillholes were allowed to extend south of Rosarios which resulted in the discovery of four new footwall zones. A pattern of high-grade replacement sulphide zones is emerging within this area and future drilling will be planned to follow up on the potential of these footwall targets.”

The current drill results, when combined with historical holes drilled by First Majestic (FM), are expected to have a positive impact on future Mineral Resources.

The Rosarios Zone (RO) has historically been an important part of the La Parrilla Mine Complex, characterized by a sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate vein hosted within a fault zone striking 290 degrees and dipping 64 degrees to the northeast over a known strike length of approximately 2 km. The mineralization extends vertically for 900 metres and its true width varies up to 14 metres. The focus of the Phase 2 drill program within the Rosarios mine has been on the Central Rosarios Zone.

Holes RO-24-041 to 047 targeted the Central Rosarios Zone with the intent of providing a sufficient drilling density to identify Indicated Resources, as well as further extending Inferred Resources at depth. Infill drilling was conducted in two of the three areas of high-grade mineralization which were identified in Central Rosarios and previously reported in the company’s news release dated August 15, 2024.

Collectively, the three high-grade zones identified within Central Rosarios span a strike length of 275 metres down to a depth of ~600 metres and remain open at depth. The current drill results, when combined with historical holes drilled by FM, are expected to have a positive impact on future Mineral Resources.

Silver Storm Mining holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. In August 2023 Silver Storm completed the acquisition of 100% of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation which is comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill as well as five underground mines and an open pit that collectively produced 34.3 million silver-equivalent ounces between 2005 and 2019. The company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico.

Share this article