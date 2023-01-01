Silver Storm Mining drills 1,000 g/t AgEq over 5.25 metres at La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, Mexico

Share this article

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. [TSXV-SVRS; OTCQB-SVRSF; FSE-SVR], formerly Golden Tag Resources, reported further drill results from its Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, located in Durango Mexico. Results from the seven holes within this release are from the Quebradillas mine.

Key highlights include: Hole Q-23-024 intersected the San Nicolas Zone returning 689 g/t AgEq over 9.39 metres, including 1,000 g/t AgEq over 5.25 metres from a breccia zone which can be traced 235 metres toward the surface, where a 25-metre deep artisanal shaft is located.

This intercept is located approximately 18 m above the last mine development in this area, with similar high-grade mineralization: 1921 m EL composited historical channel samples returned 247 g/t AgEq over a strike length of 19 m and width of 1.49 m.

Hole Q-23-013A intersected the San Nicolas Zone returning 316 g/t AgEq over 4.09 m, including 663 g/t AgEq over 1.00 m and 297 g/t AgEq over 1.58 m.

Surface mapping has uncovered several similar subparallel zones of interest to the west of San Nicolas with historical surface samples returning greater than 500 g/t AgEq. (La Fe, La Virginia, and La Esperanza Zones).

High-grade mineralization at San Nicolas commences from surface and has now been traced with continuity to a depth of 370 m.

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO, commented: “We are very pleased with the drilling and geologic mapping results at San Nicolas. Prior to placing La Parrilla on care and maintenance First Majestic had commenced mining over 5 established levels and 80 vertical metres at San Nicolas. We have now been able to expand and trace the high-grade mineralization 370 metres down from surface, with continuity. It is a tremendous benefit to have all the infrastructure available to support the potential mining and processing of these expanding zones.”

The San Nicolas Zone is considered part of the Quebradillas Mine, located approximately 400 m to the SW and connected by underground development utilizing shared services from the mine. The San Nicolas Zone had 5 levels of development established and mined by First Majestic, and a ventilation raise from surface down to 275 m.

As a result of the drilling and surface mapping conducted by the company, high-grade silver mineralization can now be traced with continuity down to approximately 370 metres from surface. Management anticipates follow-up drilling and mapping will continue to extend mineralization at the San Nicolas Zone, and the additional four proximal subparallel veins identified to date.

The San Nicolas Zone is comprised of subvertical quartz-carbonate vein and breccia mineralization striking NW (315/87) over a known length of approximately 600 m. Massive sulphide replacement zones occur within the hanging wall and footwall along the bedding within the sediments.

Holes Q-23-013A to 015A targeted the southeastern down-dip extension of the zone beneath the 1886 m EL stope. Holes Q-23-024 to 026 targeted the central up-dip extension of the zone above the 1921 m EL stope.

Hole Q-23-024 intersected sulphide breccia mineralization, returning 689 g/t AgEq over 9.39 m (71.75 to 81.14 m), including 1,000 g/t AgEq over 5.25 m (72.75 to 78.00 m). This intercept is located approximately 18 m above the last mine development in this area, with similar mineralization: The composited weighted average grade of historical channel samples from the 1921 m EL stope returned 247 g/t AgEq over a strike length of 19 m and average width of 1.49 m.

This high-grade breccia zone lies at the intersection of the NW trending San Nicolas and the east-west trending Quebradillas structures and can be traced 235 m up-dip from this hole toward the surface. Historical hole ILP-SN-19-08, which returned 530 g/t Ag.Eq. over 7.50 m (186.10 to 193.60 m), located approximately 40 m above hole Q-23-024, confirms this trend of the breccia to surface within a 25 m deep artisanal shaft.

Hole Q-23-013A successfully intersected sulphide replacement type mineralization returning 316 g/t AgEq over 4.09 m (87.49 to 91.58 m) including 663 g/t AgEq. over 1.00 m (88.55 to 89.55 m) and 297 g/t AgEq over 1.58 m (90.00 to 91.58 m). This intercept is located approximately 30 m below the last mine development in this area, with similar mineralization: The composited weighted average grade of historical channel samples from the 1886 SE1 m EL stope returned 289 g/t Ag.Eq over a strike length of 8 m and average width of 1.62 m.

The composited weighted average grade of historical channel samples from the 1887 W m EL stope returned 243 g/t Ag.Eq over a strike length of 10 m and average width of 2.61 m.

This hole also intersected sulphide replacement type mineralization returning 547 g/t Ag.Eq. over 0.30 m (106.87 to 107.17 m).

Surface mapping of the San Nicolas Zone and surrounding area commenced in December 2023 and is ongoing. The company is planning a future program of trenching and surface diamond drilling in this area.

The Veta Nueva Zone is located approximately 200 m to the NE and subparallel to the San Nicolas Zone, characterized by a NW trending fault-zone quartz-carbonate vein which dips 50 degrees to the NE (130/50). First Majestic had mined one Level of Veta Nueva prior to placing the mine on care and maintenance.

Hole Q-23-016 successfully intersected sulphide fault zone associated quartz-carbonate vein type mineralization returning 525 g/t AgEq over 0.4 m (53.83 to 54.23 m). This intercept is located approximately 19 m above the last mine development in this area, with similar mineralization: The composited weighted average grade of historical channel samples from the 1870 m EL stope returned 169 g/t AgEq over a strike length of 23 m and average width of 1.16 m.

Silver Storm Mining holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Golden Tag recently completed the acquisition of 100% of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation which is comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill as well as five underground mines and an open pit that collectively produced 34.3 million silver-equivalent ounces between 2005 and 2019. The company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project.

