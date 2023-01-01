Silver Storm Mining drills 1,810 g/t AgEq over 14.6 metres at La Parilla, Mexico

Share this article

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. [TSXV-SVRS); OTCQB-SVRSF; FSE-SVR], formerly Golden Tag Resources Ltd., reported further drill results from its Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the company’s 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex in Durango Mexico. Results from the four holes within this release are from the Quebradillas mine.

Highlights: Hole Q-23-020 intersected the C460 Zone returning 1,810 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent) over 14.62 metres, including 2,466 g/t AgEq over 9.57 metres and 682 g/t AgEq over 4.00 metres. This intercept is located approximately 15 metres below the last mine development in this area, with similar high-grade mineralization: 1767 EL composited historical channel samples graded 974 g/t AgEq over a strike length of 23 metres and width of 2.86 metres.

Hole Q-23-017 intersected the Quebradillas Zone returning 266 g/t AgEq. over 6.03 metres, including 496 g/t AgEq over 1.67 metres and 354 g/t AgEq over 0.60 metres.

Hole Q-23-019 intersected the Quebradillas Zone returning 523 g/t AgEq over 1.22 metres.

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO, commented: “C460 was the largest zone mined when Quebradillas was previously in production by First Majestic Silver. The high-grade mineralization reported today extends the C460 Zone at depth to the south where limited drilling was previously performed. The mineralization in this area is higher-grade, and wider, than the previously mined stopes immediately above. We were pleasantly surprised by the much higher grades in this area and will follow up with additional drilling in this location in 2024.”

The C460 Zone is a sulphide replacement vein striking 344 degrees and dipping 63 degrees to the northeast with a known strike length of 425 metres. The zone is mineralized over a vertical extent of 570 metres and its thickness varies up to 8.5 metres.

Hole Q-23-020 was drilled to target the C460 Zone, successfully intersecting replacement mineralization, returning 1,810 g/t AgEq over 14.62 metres (56.00 to 70.62 m), including 2,466 g/t AgEq over 9.57 metres (60.50 to 70.07 m) and 682 g/t AgEq over 4.00 metres (56.00 to 60.00 m).

This intercept is located approximately 15 metres below the last mine development in this area, with similar high-grade mineralization. The composited weighted average grade of historical channel samples from the 1767 EL stope returned 974 g/t AgEq over a strike length of 23 metres and average width of 2.86 metres.

The Quebradillas Zone is comprised of fault associated quartz-carbonate veins and breccias striking east and dipping 86 degrees to the south (088/86) with an average width of 1 to 2.5 m.

Hole Q-23-017 successfully intersected the Quebradillas quartz-carbonate vein and breccia mineralization returning 266 g/t AgEq over 6.03 metres (36.65 to 42.68 m), including 496 g/t AgEq over 1.67 metres (36.65 to 38.32 m) and 354 g/t AgEq over 0.60 metres (40.12 to 40.72 m).

This intercept is located approximately 16 metres above the last mine development in this area, with similar high-grade mineralization. The composited weighted average grade of historical channel samples from the Quebradillas West 1892 EL stope returned 234 g/t AgEq over a strike length of 18 metres and average width of 2.34 metres.

Hole Q-23-019 intersected the Quebradillas breccia mineralization returning 523 g/t AgEq over 1.22 metres (45.98 to 47.20 m). This intercept is located approximately 31 metres below the last level of development in this area, with similar high-grade mineralization: the composited weighted average grade of historical channel samples from the Quebradillas East 1892 EL stope returned 233 g/t AgEq over a strike length of 29 m and average width of 2.16 metres.

Silver Storm Mining holds advanced-stage silver projects in Durango, Mexico. Golden Tag recently completed the acquisition of 100% of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation which is comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill as well as five underground mines and an open pit that collectively produced 34.3 million silver-equivalent ounces between 2005 and 2019. The company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico.

