Silver Tiger drills 1,526.3 g/t AgEq over 3.0 metres within 17.3 metres of 309.0 g/t AgEq in Sulfide Zone from underground drilling, El Tigre, Mexico

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. [TSXV: SLVR; OTCQX: SLVTF] has received the first assay results from the drilling campaign being conducted from underground drill pads targeting the high-grade Vein, Sulfide and Shale Zones on its 100%-owned, silver-gold El Tigre Project in Sonora, Mexico.

Highlights – Hole ET-24-627: 3.0 metres grading 1,526.3 g/t total silver equivalent (AgEq) from 297.5 metres to 300.5 metres, consisting of 833.5 g/t silver, 0.13 g/t gold, 0.87% copper, 6.22% lead and 13.24% zinc within 17.3 meters grading 309.0 g/t total AgEq from 297.5 metres to 314.8 metres consisting of 160.0 g/t silver, 0.12 g/t gold, 0.18% copper, 1.34% lead and 2.68% zinc in the Sulfide Zone.

Hole ET-23-626: 4.8 metres grading 321.0 g/t total AgEq from 253.5 metres to 258.3 metres, consisting of 254.1 g/t silver, 0.10 g/t gold, 0.33% copper, 0.33% lead and 0.61% zinc within 17.1 metres grading 140.0 g/t total AgEq from 242.0 metres to 259.1 metres consisting of 95.4 g/t silver, 0.09 g/t gold, 0.13% copper, 0.29% lead and 0.54% zinc in the Sulfide Zone.

Glenn Jessome, President & CEO stated. “After completing our PFS for the open pit portion of the El Tigre Project we commenced an underground drilling program from the end of our 400-metre-long rehabilitated haulage-way, and have received promising, multi-kilo results from the Sulfide Zone. Drilling will target the high-grade Veins, Sulfide and Shale Zones as close as 40 metres below the pre-existing haulage way, providing valuable assay and geotechnical insight for the Mineral Resource blocks near the completed haulage-way close to first development as we work to complete a PEA on the underground portion of the El Tigre project in the first half of 2025.”

Jessome further stated, “With the PFS for the open pit completed and ready-to-build, and the PEA for the underground nearing completion, we continue to develop El Tigre into a large, long life mining complex.”

The El Tigre Project underground drilling campaign is targeting the Veins, the Sulfide Zone and the Shale Zone with the first three holes targeting the Sulfide Zone. These high-grade zones form a crucial early component of the UG PEA.

Silver Tiger has delivered its maiden 43-101 compliant resource estimate and is currently drilling to update its resource estimate and publish a PEA.

