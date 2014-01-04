Silver Tiger drills 3,766.9 g/t AgEq over 1.2 metres at El Tigre, Mexico

Share this article

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. [SLVR-TSXV; SLVTF-OTCQX] reports drilling at the 100%-owned El Tigre property, Sonora, Mexico, has intersected 3,766.9 g/t total silver equivalent (AgEq) over 1.2 metres in the Seitz Kelly vein in drill hole ET-22-349 from 236.3 metres to 237.5 metres, comprising 3,638.7 g/t silver, 0.83 g/t gold, 0.61% copper, 0.14% lead and 0.14% zinc within 10.1 metres grading 474.2 g/t total AgEq from 228.3 metres to 238.4 metres comprising 429.5 g/t silver, 0.46 g/t gold, 0.07% copper, 0.04% lead and 0.06% zinc in the Shale horizon at the Seitz Kelly vein.

Highlights: Hole ET-22-349 returned 0.7 metres grading 6,182.0 g/t total AgEq from 236.3 metres to 237.0 metres, consisting of 6,063.0 g/t silver, 0.22 g/t gold, 1.00% copper, 0.14% lead and 0.09% zinc within 10.1 metres grading 474.2 g/t total AgEq from 228.3 metres to 238.4 metres consisting of 429.5 g/t silver, 0.46 g/t gold, 0.07% copper, 0.04% lead and 0.06% zinc in the Shale Horizon at the Seitz Kelly Vein.

Hole ET-22-333 returned 1.1 metres grading 1,633.0 g/t total AgEq from 249.0 metres to 250.1 metres, consisting of 778.0 g/t silver, 0.25 g/t gold, 1.69% copper, 7.10% lead and 15.24% zinc within 18.6 metres grading 145.1 g/t total AgEq from 232.0 metres to 250.6 metres consisting of 68.7 g/t silver, 0.25 g/t gold, 0.13% copper, 0.47% lead and 1.02% zinc in the Shale Horizon at the Seitz Kelly Vein.

Hole ET-22-335 returned 0.6 metres grading 2,658.0 g/t total AgEq from 245.7 metres to 246.3 metres, consisting of 2,343.0 g/t silver, 0.15 g/t gold, 1.67% copper, 1.36% lead and 3.32% zinc within 4.3 metres grading 386.5 g/t total AgEq from 245.2 metres to 249.5 metres consisting of 331.2 g/t silver, 4.3 g/t gold, 0.24% copper, 0.20% lead and 0.50% zinc in the Shale Horizon in the Seitz Kelly Vein.

Glenn Jessome, CEO, stated, “Our drilling continues to intercept wide high grade silver values in the Shale Horizon around the various quartz veins at El Tigre. These results in the Shale Horizon at the Seitz Kelly Vein are approximately 2 km south of the Shale Horizon intercepts at the Benjamin Vein reported in the Company’s last press release in mid-November. The Shale Horizon is the third type of mineralization identified at El Tigre, along with the high-grade quartz veins and gold mineralization in the stockwork around these quartz veins at surface.”

Jessome continued, “Drilling has resumed at El Tigre and Cominvi are back developing underground after the holiday break. Current drilling is focused on the high grade Sulphide Zone under the North end of the Historic El Tigre Mine that we first reported on in two press releases in the fall.”

On January 11, 2023, the corporation granted 3,525,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.32 for 10 years and 2,150,000 DSUs to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the corporation. All stock options and DSUs granted will vest in equal amounts over 3 years.

After acquiring the El Tigre property, Silver Tiger drilled 12,500 metres to define the wide halo of near surface gold mineralization around the mined high-grade veins of the historic El Tigre Mine. This allowed Silver Tiger to deliver a maiden resource estimate for the El Tigre property to a depth of 150 metres containing indicated resources of 661,000 AuEq ounces at 0.77 g/t (21 g/t silver and 0.51 g/t gold) and inferred resources of 341,000 AuEq ounces at 1.59 g/t (88 g/t silver and 0.52 g/t gold).





Share this article