Silver Tiger Metals drills 438.9 g/t AgEq over 38.7 metres at El Tigre, Mexico

Share this article

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. [SLVR-TSXV; SLVTF-OTCQX] intersected 1,581.4 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent) over 6.3 metres at the sulphide zone in drill hole ET-23-457 from 445.0 metres to 451.3 metres, consisting of 1,100.1 g/t silver, 0.15 g/t gold, 0.87% copper, 5.10% lead and 8.01% zinc, within 38.7 metres grading 438.9 g/t AgEq from 441.0 metres to 479.7 metres, consisting of 297.5 g/t silver, 0.11 g/t gold, 0.28% copper, 1.42% lead and 2.19% zinc, in the sulphide zone.

Silver Tiger’s 100%-owned 28,414 hectare Historic El Tigre Mining District is located in Sonora, Mexico.

Highlights from the continuing drill program include hole ET-23-457, which intersected 3.4 metres grading 1,948.8 g/t total AgEq from 445.0 metres to 448.4 metres, consisting of 1,245.7 g/t silver, 0.13 g/t gold, 1.00% copper, 6.38% lead and 13.43% zinc within 38.7 metres grading 438.9 g/t total AgEq from 441.0 metres to 479.7 metres consisting of 297.5 g/t silver, 0.11 g/t gold, 0.28% copper, 1.42% lead and 2.19% zinc in the sulphide zone.

Silver Tiger’s CEO, Glenn Jessome, stated: “The sulphide zone is alive and wide to the South. We originally thought the sulphide zone was thinning after the initial few holes going south. We were wrong. The team saw the geometry at the northern end of the sulphide zone forming and projected that to the southern end and drilled to intersect down deeper and east along plan and the first two Holes 455 and 457 nailed it.”

Jessome continued: “With these holes we have added an additional 100 metres of down dip extent to east from Hole 428 to 457 and what we thought was a thin zone of a little over a metre went to almost 39 metres of high grade mineralization. Step out drilling now continues south.”

As previously announced Silver Tiger has contracted Cominvi, a Mexican underground contract mining and development company to rehabilitate the Historic El Tigre Mine. Cominvi are progressing well in the underground rehabilitation of the Historic El Tigre Mine and have already completed over 450 metres of rehabilitation in Level 7, which was the main portal to the mine. Silver Tiger is still on schedule to reach the Sooy Vein and then begin underground drilling of this newly discovered wide high grade sulphide zone under the Northern end of the unmined portion of the Historic El Tigre Mine.

Silver Tiger Metals has more than 25 years’ experience discovering, financing and building large hydrothermal silver projects in Mexico.

Share this article