Silver Tiger Metals drills 443.9 g/t AgEq over 10.5 metres at El Tigre, Mexico

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. [SLVR-TSXV; SLVTF-OTCQX] reported intersecting 1,153.6 g/t total AgEq (silver equivalent) over 3.3 metres in the sulphide zone in drill hole ET-23-462 from 520.5 metres to 523.8 metres, consisting of 378.7 g/t silver, 6.17 g/t gold, 0.31% copper, 3.10% lead and 6.31% zinc, within 10.5 metres grading 443.9 g/t total silver equivalent from 513.3 metres to 523.8 metres, consisting of 1.51.5 g/t silver, 1.98 g/t gold, 0.14% copper, 1.39% lead and 2.95% zinc, in the sulphide zone at the El Tigre project, Mexico.

These high-grade intercepts have tripled the known strike length of the sulphide zone, bringing the originally indicated 250 metres of strike extent to more than 750 metres.

Highlights from the drilling program include Hole ET-23-456 that returned 0.8 metres grading 1,452.0 g/t total silver equivalent from 284.1 metres to 284.9 metres, consisting of 1,135.0 g/t silver, 0.48 g/t gold, 1.57% copper, 2.76% lead and 1.63% zinc within 4.7 metres grading 446.2 g/t total AgEq from 280.8 metres to 285.5 metres consisting of 344.3 g/t silver, 0.15 g/t gold, 0.44% copper, 0.65% lead and 0.99% zinc in the sulphide zone.

Glenn Jessome, CEO, stated: “With further targeted drilling, the team has extended the high-grade Ag-Au-Cu-Zn-Pb sulphide zone 125 metres to the North and 375 metres to the South. These new drilling results have successfully tripled the known strike length of the sulphide zone, bringing the originally indicated 250 metres of strike extent to more than 750 metres.”

Jessome further stated, “This steeply dipping body with true widths ranging from 2 to 25 metres and a down-dip extent ranging from 200 to 500 metres is open at depth and laterally, leaving significant potential for growth.”

After acquiring El Tigre, Silver Tiger drilled 12,500 metres to define the wide halo of near surface gold mineralization around the mined high-grade veins of the historic El Tigre Mine. This allowed Silver Tiger to deliver a maiden resource estimate for the El Tigre Property to a depth of 150 metres containing indicated resources of 661,000 AuEq ounces at 0.77 g/t (21 g/t silver and 0.51 g/t gold) and inferred resources of 341,000 AuEq ounces at 1.59 g/t (88 g/t silver and 0.52 g/t gold).

Silver Tiger’s 100%-owned 28,414 hectare Historic El Tigre Mining District is located in Sonora, Mexico.

