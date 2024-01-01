Sirios Resources drills Aquilon Gold Project, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec

Share this article

Sirios Resources Inc. [TSXV: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF] reported that a 5,000-metre diamond drilling program has started on the Aquilon Gold Project, located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, northern Quebec.

The Sirios geological team will test 13 targets with two helicopter supported drill rigs.

The ongoing drilling program is targeting an area of the Aquilon project that has, until now, been little explored, located to the west of the historical gold showings. The growing interest in the western area stems from the recent discovery of gold-in-soils anomalies, revealed during an extensive B-horizon and till sampling campaign conducted across the project in 2023 and 2024.

These promising results have been combined with detailed structural and geological interpretations, made possible by a high-resolution drone magnetic survey, the westward extension of which was completed in 2025. The integration of this new data has made it possible to generate several high-potential exploration targets, positioning the western sector of Aquilon as a strategic priority for ongoing work.

The $2.5M drilling program is funded by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada (Sumitomo), with Sirios as operator. By completing this program, Sumitomo would gain a 51% interest in the Aquilon project as its commitment in Aquilon would have reached over $4.8M.

The Aquilon gold project consists of 140 mineral claims covering an area of 68 km². It is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, 10 km south of the Laforge-1 hydroelectric power station and is easily accessible by all-season roads. To date, 32 gold showings have been discovered on the project. Some drill intercepts from the Aquilon project are among the highest grades obtained in Quebec, including 12,906.5 g/t Au over 0.2 metres (Lingo showing), 3,527.4 g/t Au over 0.4 metres (Moman showing), and 133.67 g/t Au over 0.8 metres (Fleur-de-Lys showing).

