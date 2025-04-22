Sitka Drills 235.9 Metres of 1.11 g/t Gold from Surface, Including 40.0 Metres of 2.01 g/t Gold and 10.0 Metres of 5.29 g/t Gold, Further Confirming a Near-Surface Higher-Grade Gold Zone at Its Rhosgobel Discovery, RC Gold Project, Yukon

Share this article

Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) (“Sitka” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce additional analytical results for diamond drill holes completed at the Rhosgobel intrusion target located at its 100% owned, road accessible RC Gold Project (“RC Gold” or the “Project”) within the Yukon’s prolific Tombstone Gold Belt. Results from drill holes RCRG25-009 and 010 have now been received and confirm the consistency of this newly discovered mineralized system where assays from all 10 diamond drill holes completed to date in this area have returned >100 g*m (g/t Au*m) intercepts over a strike length of approximately 300 metres, and where hole 010 reported in this news release returned a 262.6 g*m intercept. DDRCRG-25-010 returned the best intercept to date from Rhosgobel, with 235.9 m of 1.11 g/t gold, including 40.0 m of 2.01 g/t gold and 10.0 m of 5.29 g/t gold, from surface. DDRCRG-25-009 also returned impressive results with an intercept of 118.0 m of 1.09 g/t gold, including 14.0 m of 3.34 g/t gold, also from surface (see Tables 1 and 2). To date a total of 42 drill holes have been completed in 2025 on this newly discovered Rhosgobel area stretching for over 1.2 kms in length. Numerous instances of visible gold have also been identified in 26 of the remaining 32 diamond drill holes completed at Rhosgobel with assays pending (see Figures 2 and 5).

The Company is also pleased to announce that it requested and has subsequently received analytical results for tungsten from DDRCRG-24-002 that indicates the potential for significant tungsten mineralization at the Rhosgobel target, with intercepts of up to 75.50 m of 0.132% WO 3 , 6.98 m of 0.388% WO 3 and 0.61 m of 4.739% WO 3 (see Table 3 and Figure 6).

Assays are also pending for an additional 30 diamond drill holes that have been completed across the Blackjack, Saddle, Eiger, Pukelman, Contact, Bear Paw and MayQu targets. Approximately 32,000 metres of diamond drilling has been completed across the RC Gold Project this year.

“These latest results confirm the continuity of strong gold values within this newly discovered high-grade mineralized gold zone at Rhosgobel,” stated Cor Coe, CEO and Director of Sitka. “Our technical team has done an incredible job bringing this new discovery at Rhosgobel from an initial two diamond drill holes completed late last year to an impressive 42 drill holes totalling over 12,000 metres across a strike length of 1.2 km in just a few short months. While the exceptional, near-surface gold values from Rhosgobel continue to impress, the newly identified tungsten mineralization discovered in this system adds a very compelling component to this target. Given the potential significance that tungsten could have as a by-product of future gold production, we have implemented additional analytical procedures to assay for tungsten at Rhosgobel. With mineralization open in all directions and plenty of room to continue expanding with the drill bit across the 2 km x 1.5 km target area, we believe Rhosgobel has the potential to become our new flagship deposit at RC Gold. We have much to look forward to as we await the remaining drill results still pending for 32 additional holes at Rhosgobel, along with 30 drill holes still pending across the Blackjack, Saddle, Eiger, Pukelman, Contact, Bear Paw and MayQu targets.”

Figure 1: A cross section showing the intercepts of 235.9 m of 1.11 g/t Au, including 40.0 m of 2.01 g/t Au and 10.0 m of 5.29 g/t Au in DDRCRG-25-010 and 118.6 m of 1.09 g/t Au, including 14.0 m of 3.34 g/t Au, in DDRCRG-25-009.



Figure 2: A plan map of the Rhosgobel Intrusion target showing the drilling completed to date in 2025. All holes have intersected reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS) style mineralization including centimetre-scale, sheeted, quartz veins and larger, metre-scale quartz, and quartz-tourmaline veins (and breccias) cutting the feldspar megacrystic quartz monzonite intrusion. Multiple occurrences of visible gold have been observed in most of the diamond drill holes completed to date (yellow stars). Note: logging of holes 40 and 42 are currently in progress.



Figure 3: A plan map of the broader Rhosgobel Intrusion target area that is supported by a large 2.0 km x 1.5 km gold-in-soil anomaly which covers the central part of the intrusion. While drilling to date has only been focused on the core of this target area, geochemical results from soil sampling have been shown to strongly correlate with in situ gold mineralization at Rhosgobel.



Figure 4: An example of drill core from DDRCRG-25-010 showing quartz veins and tourmaline veinlets and tourmaline breccia cutting weakly altered, feldspar megacrystic quartz monzonite of the Rhosgobel intrusion. The displayed section shows most of the 13.2 m interval from 69.1 m containing 4.16 g/t Au.

RHOSGOBEL DRILLING

To date, 43 holes totalling approximately 12,722 m have been completed at Rhosgobel. All holes drilled have intersected significant reduced intrusion-related gold (RIRGS) style mineralization including centimetre-scale, sheeted, quartz veins and larger, metre-scale quartz, and quartz-tourmaline veins (and breccias) cutting the feldspar megacrystic quartz monzonite intrusion. Visible gold has been observed within all styles of veins and is often associated with bismuthinite, scheelite, and molybdenite (see Figure 4). Drilling to date has traced mineralization over a strike length of approximately 1.1 kilometres within a large 2.0 km x 1.5 km surface signature represented by a gold-in-soil anomaly with values up to >500 ppb (Figure 3). Gold mineralization at Rhosgobel begins at surface, extends to a depth of over 400 metres and remains open in all directions. The first ten diamond drill holes, including the two discovery holes drilled in 2024, have all intersected >100 gram-metres gold (g/t Au*m).

* While visible gold observations are very encouraging and confirm the presence of gold mineralization, they are not intended to imply potential gold grades. Gold assays will be published after they are received from the lab for mineralized intervals in which visible gold particles were noted.

TUNGSTEN AT RHOSGOBEL

Drill hole DDRCRG-24-002, which intersected 173.3 metres of 0.60 g/t gold from 97.0 metres, including 28.4 metres of 1.40 g/t gold from 105.0 metres, and 12.4 metres of 2.40 g/t gold from 121.0 metres (see news release dated November 25, 2024) was submitted to ALS Laboratories for WO 3 analysis via XRF pressed pellet with a Lithium Borate fusion on pulp material.

Tungsten mineralization, primarily as the mineral scheelite, has been observed in many of the drill holes completed to date at Rhosgobel and occurs as coarse (up to 5cm) scheelite crystals within the sub-metre scale quartz, and quartz tourmaline veins and as smaller (0.5-1 cm) crystals with the centimetre-scale sheeted quartz veins (see Figure 5). Narrow zones of high-grade tungsten (6.98 m of 0.39% WO 3 , and 0.61 m of 4.73 % WO 3 ) are found within broad zones of lower grade tungsten mineralization (75.5 m of 0.132 % WO 3 , and 46.19 m of 0.121 % WO 3 ). The Company is very encouraged by these initial analytical results, however, additional work is needed to further investigate the nature and distribution of tungsten mineralization and its potential economic significance at Rhosgobel as a by-product of potential gold production.

Figure 5: Example of scheelite (top picture), a common tungsten mineral, illuminated by ultra-violet light with visible gold and bismuthinite (red circles) in a quartz vein in drill core from the Rhosgobel intrusion along with an additional example of visible gold (bottom picture), both observed in DDRCRG-25-042.



Figure 6: Regional map of the RC Gold Project located in the western portion of Yukon’s prolific Tombstone Gold Belt.



Figure 7*: A plan map of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) showing the updated resource areas at Blackjack and Eiger, and the six additional areas that have drill targets indicated by the mauve hatched areas. The map highlights the numerous drill targets that Sitka has outlined within the CCIC which all are connected by the road network on the project and occur in an area measuring five (5) km north-south and twelve (12) km east-west. Additional areas highlighted by strong gold in soil anomalies are being advanced to the drill ready stage with additional geological work in 2025.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

On receipt from the drill site, the HTW/NTW-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Sitka’s core logging facility. Sample lengths as small as 0.3 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 2 m downhole sample length was used. Each sample is identified by a unique sample tag number which is placed in the bag containing the core to be assayed. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a predetermined line, with one-half (same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one-half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Sitka personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were placed in secure bins to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by Sitka personnel or a contract expeditor to ALS Laboratories’ preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analyses completed in North Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref. 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to over 70 per cent passing below two millimetres and split using a riffle splitter. One-thousand-gram splits were pulverized to over 85 per cent passing below 75 microns. Gold determinations are by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish on 50 g subsamples of the prepared pulp (ALS code: Au-ICP-22). Any sample returning over 10 g/t gold was re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g subsample (ALS code: Au-GRA21). In addition, a 51-element analysis was performed on a 0.5 g subsample of the prepared pulps by an aqua regia digestion followed by an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish (ALS code: ME-MS41).

About Sitka’s Flagship RC Gold Project

Sitka’s 100% owned RC Gold Project consists of a 431 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon’s Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000 foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The RC Gold Project now has pit-constrained mineral resources that are contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits with 1,291,000 ounces of gold in 39,962,000 tonnes grading 1.01 g/t gold in an indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold in 34,603,000 tonnes grading 0.94 g/t in an inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold in 27,362,000 tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger. These resource estimate numbers are supported by the recently updated technical report for RC Gold, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled “Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory”, prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P. Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025. This report is available on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company’s website (www.sitkagoldcorp.com).

Both of these deposits begin at surface, are potentially open pit minable and Initial bottle roll metallurgical testing confirmed the non-refractory characteristics of the gold mineralization and returned gold extraction rates averaging around 85%. Further metallurgical testwork in 2024 returned recoveries ranging from 77.6 to 93% for gravity followed by cyanidation.

For the purposes of the current resource model, it is assumed that a likely mill flowsheet would consist of a gravimetric, flotation, and cyanidation circuit.

As of the end of 2024, the Company has drilled 72 diamond drill holes into this system for a total of approximately 25,136 metres. Other targets drilled to date include the Saddle, Josephine, Rhosgobel and Pukelman zones. The resource expansion drilling in 2023 at Blackjack produced results of up to 219.0 metres of 1.34 g/t gold including 124.8 metres of 2.01 g/t gold and 55.0 metres of 3.11 g/t gold in drill hole DDRCCC-23-047 (see news release dated September 26, 2023) and in 2024 results of up to 678.1 metres of 1.04 g/t gold starting from surface in DDRCCC-24-068, including 409.5 metres of 1.36 g/t gold, 93.0 metres of 2.57 g/t gold and 5.5 metres of 17.59 g/t gold (see news release dated October 21, 2024). Results from DDRCCC-25-075, completed during winter drilling in 2025, produced the best high-grade intercepts drilled to date at Blackjack, returning 352.8 metres of 1.55 g/t gold including 108.9 metres of 3.27 g/t gold and 45.0 metres of 4.52 g/t gold (see news release dated April 22, 2025).

RC Gold Deposit Model

Exploration on the Property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system (“IRGS”). The property is within the Tombstone Gold Belt which is the prominent host to IRGS deposits within the Tintina Gold Province in Yukon and Alaska. Notable deposits from the belt include: Fort Knox Mine in Alaska with current Proven and Probable Reserves of 230 million tonnes at 0.3 g/t Au (2.471 million ounces; Sims 2018)(1); Eagle Gold Mine with current Measured and Indicated Resources of 233 million tonnes at a grade of 0.57 g/t Au at the Eagle Main Zone (4.303 million ounces; Harvey et al, 2022)(2); the Brewery Creek deposit with current Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.2 million tonnes at a gold grade of 1.11 g/t (0.789 million ounces; Hulse et al. 2020)(3); the AurMac Project with an Indicated Mineral Resource of 112.5 million tonnes grading 0.63 gram per tonne gold (2.274 million ounces)(4) plus an Inferred resource of 280.6 million tonnes grading 0.60 g/t gold (5.454 million ounces)(4), the Valley Deposit, with a current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.94 million oz gold at 1.21 g/t and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.89 million oz at 0.62 g/t gold(5), and the Raven deposit with an inferred mineral resource of 1.1 million oz (19.96 million tonnes at 1.67 g/t gold)(6). The QP has been unable to verify the information regarding the above resource estimations and the information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 431 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut, all of which are 100% owned by the Company.

*For more detailed information on the Company’s properties, please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Dessureau, P.Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

