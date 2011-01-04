Sitka Gold adds third drill rig to RC gold project, Yukon

Share this article

Sitka Gold Corp. [SIG-CSE; SITLF-OTC] has added a third diamond drill rig to augment its continuing diamond drill program at its 100%-optioned road-accessible, district-scale RC gold project, located within Yukon’s prolific Tombstone gold belt.

The company’s primary focus is step-out drilling at its newly discovered Blackjack zone where diamond drill hole DDRCCC-21-021 (Discovery Hole or Hole 21) returned 220.1 metres of 1.17 g/t gold and four step-out diamond drill holes completed during the 2022 winter drilling program (DDRCCC-22-022 to DDRCCC-22-025) confirmed this gold mineralization is open in all directions. A total of 12 holes have now been completed to date in this zone with a total meterage of 4,170.7 metres.

“Since the commencement of this year’s diamond drilling program at RC Gold, drilling has continued to deliver remarkable results demonstrating the continuity of gold-rich mineralization at our newly discovered Blackjack zone,” stated Cor Coe, P.Geo., CEO of Sitka. “Having a third diamond drill rig on site will add productivity to our planned 10,000 metre drill program while giving us capacity to test multiple high-priority targets at the same time. The focus of our fully-funded drill program at RC Gold this year is to further define the Blackjack zone with a series of step-out holes designed to better understand the parameters of the intrusion-related gold mineralization and ultimately gather sufficient data to calculate a maiden resource estimate.”

The 2022 winter portion of the drilling program was focused in the area of the Blackjack Zone which was first intersected by Hole 21 (DDRCCC-21-021). The Blackjack Zone occurs within the Saddle West Zone where the Blackjack Fault obliquely intersects an east-west trending extensional corridor that is defined by abundant lamprophyre dykes and a large gold-in-soil anomaly of >100 ppb and >500 ppb that covers an area of 2 km by 500 metres between the Saddle West, Blackjack, Saddle and Eiger Zones.

The RC Gold Project consists of a 376 km2 contiguous district-scale land package located in the newly road accessible Clear Creek, Big Creek, and Sprague Creek districts in the heart of Yukon’s Tombstone Gold Belt. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way between the Victoria Gold Corp. [VGCX-TSX; VITFF-OTC] Eagle Gold Mine – Yukon’s newest gold mine which reached commercial production in the summer of 2020 – and the Sabre Gold Mines Corp. [SGLD-TSX; SGLDF-OTCQB; 7A71-FSE] Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

Sitka currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the RC, Barney Ridge, Clear Creek and OGI properties in the Yukon and the Burro Creek Gold property in Arizona. Sitka owns a 100% interest in its Alpha Gold property in Nevada, its Mahtin Gold property in the Yukon and its Coppermine River project in Nunavut.

Sitka is currently conducting a planned 10,000 metre diamond drill program at its RC Gold Project in the Yukon. Drilling is also currently underway at the company’s Alpha Gold Property in Nevada where up to 5,000 feet of drilling is planned.





Share this article