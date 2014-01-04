Sitka Gold drills 0.74 g/t gold over 422.7 metres at RC project, Yukon

Share this article

Sitka Gold Corp. [SIG-CSE; SITKF-OTCQB; IRF-FSE] reported assay results from diamond drill hole DDRCCC-23-043, the third diamond drill hole of the 2023 winter drill program on the company’s 376-km2, road-accessible RC gold project, located in Yukon’s Tombstone gold belt (TGB), approximately 100 km east of Dawson City.

A resource expansion drilling program is currently under way at RC, where an initial mineral resource estimate of 1.34 million ounces of gold beginning at surface and grading 0.68 g/t tonne was reported earlier this year.

Assay highlights from DDRCCC-23-043 include 422.7 metres of 0.74 g/t gold from 4.0 metres to 426.7 metres (end of hole), including, 28.0 metres of 0.91 g/t gold from 4.0 metres; 40.0 metres of 1.02 g/t gold from 81.0 metres; 111.7 metres of 1.24 g/t gold from 315.0 metres; and 14.0 metres of 3.28 g/t gold from 345.0 metres.

:The results obtained from hole 43 are quite remarkable and further illustrate just how consistent and well-endowed the gold mineralization is at our Blackjack deposit,” stated Cor Coe, CEOr and director of Sitka Gold. “Gold mineralization was encountered at surface and continued for the entire 422.7-metre length of this drill hole, which averaged 0.74 g/t gold and had multiple occurrences of visible gold. Hole 43 was designed to fill in an area of our deposit model that was missing drill core data and test for mineralization at depth. Although the drill hole was stopped in mineralization at the end of our winter program to avoid any complications that could arise during the spring thaw, it has since been re-entered and drilling is currently under way to extend it at depth. Additional step-out drilling to expand both the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits, both of which remain wide open, will be the primary focus of our 2023 summer field season at RC gold, along with additional exploration drilling to test for continuity across the mineralized corridor.”

Hole 43 was terminated before target depth in known mineralization to avoid complications that could arise with the onset of spring thaw conditions. The casing was left in the hole, and the drill rig was left on site in anticipation of resuming drilling efforts once the spring thaw conditions had passed. Drilling at hole 043 has since resumed.

Sitka currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the RC, Barney Ridge, Clear Creek and OGI properties in Yukon, and the Burro Creek gold property in Arizona. Sitka owns a 100% interest in its Alpha gold property in Nevada, its Mahtin gold property in Yukon and its Coppermine River project in Nunavut.

The company recently announced a NI 43-101-compliant initial mineral resource estimate of 1.34 million ounces of gold beginning at surface and grading 0.68 g/t at its RC gold project in Yukon. A resource expansion diamond drilling program is currently under way.

The company is also planning additional drilling at its Alpha gold property in Nevada, where a new Carlin-type gold system was recently discovered. The company is focused on vectoring toward the high-grade core of this system, which is located on the Cortez trend, just 40 km southeast of the Cortez mine complex of Barrick/Newmont.

