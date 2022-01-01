Sitka Gold drills 1.01 g/t gold over 205.8 metres at RC, Yukon

Share this article

Sitka Gold Corp. [SIG-CSE; SITKF-OTC] reported assay results from diamond drill hole DDRCCC-22-023, the second drill hole completed during the company’s 2022 winter exploration program at its 100%-optioned, road-accessible, district-scale RC gold project within Yukon’s prolific Tombstone gold belt.

Four diamond drill holes were completed during the 2022 winter drilling program (DDRCCC-22-022 to DDRCCC-22-025) for a total of 1,242.8 metres. Drilling is expected to resume at the RC Gold Project in the next couple of weeks utilizing two drill rigs that will be focused on the Blackjack zone.

Gold assay highlights from DDRCCC-22-023 include 205.8 metres of 1.01 g/t gold from surface including 91.0 metres of 1.61 g/t gold from 46.0 metres, 1.0 metre of 10.95 g/t gold from 47.0 metres, 1.0 metre of 13.65 g/t gold from 68.0 metres, and 1.0 metre of 16.8 g/t gold from 125.0 metres.

“Hole 23 has produced some impressive results with characteristics similar to those seen in our initial Blackjack Zone discovery hole (Hole 21) and our first follow-up Hole 22. and continues to demonstrate that we have found a structurally controlled, high-grade gold corridor within the larger intrusion-related gold system at RC Gold,” stated Cor Coe, P.Geo., CEO.

“Hole 23 is the second follow-up drill hole completed since our discovery of the Blackjack Zone, where Hole 21 returned 220.1 metres of 1.17 g/t gold from surface that included 50.5 metres of 2.08 g/t gold and the first follow up 2022 winter diamond drill hole, Hole 22 (collared approximately 100 metres south of Hole 21), returned 62 metres of 1.21 g/t gold including 14 metres of 3.85 g/t gold. With elevated gold values encountered from surface to the 205.8 metre depth of Hole 23, in both intrusive and metasedimentary host rocks, plus visible gold observed across several intervals, we now have confirmation that this exciting new gold-rich zone is continuous along vertical section (depth) from Hole 21 through to Hole 22 and is indeed open for expansion.

“As we eagerly await the assays from two additional follow-up drill holes completed during the winter drilling program (Holes DDRCCC-22-024 and DDRCCC-22-025 that were drilled to the east and west), our focus now is on positioning the two drill rigs on the property to continue testing this impressive gold-rich zone laterally along the interpreted strike to the east and west, as indicated by the gold in soil anomaly of >100 ppb and >500 ppb that covers an area of 2 kilometres by 500 metres, and begin to expand this gold mineralization laterally as we work toward a maiden resource estimate.”

The winter drilling program was focused in the area of the Blackjack Zone which was first intersected by Hole 21. The Blackjack Zone occurs within the Saddle West Zone where the Blackjack Fault obliquely intersects an east-west trending extensional corridor that is defined by abundant lamprophyre dykes and the gold-in-soil anomaly of >100 ppb and >500 ppb that covers an area of 2 km by 500 metres between the Saddle West, Blackjack, Saddle and Eiger Zones. This extensional corridor controls the emplacement of the Saddle and Eiger intrusive stocks. The large gold-in-soil anomaly is still open in all directions and drilling to date within this corridor has demonstrated the potential for a continuous zone of gold mineralization.

Results from the winter drilling program continue to advance our understanding of the project and the company awaits the results of the remaining winter drill holes.

Sitka is currently conducting a planned 10,000-metre diamond drill program at its RC Gold Project.





