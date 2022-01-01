Sitka Gold drills 1.21 g/t gold over 62 metres at RC project, Yukon

Share this article

Sitka Gold Corp. [SIG-CSE; SITKF-OTC] reported assay results from diamond drill hole DDRCCC-22-022, the first drill hole completed during the company’s 2022 winter exploration program at its 100%-optioned road-accessible, district-scale RC gold project, located within Yukon’s prolific Tombstone gold belt. Four diamond drill holes were completed during the 2022 winter program (DDRCCC-22-022 to DDRCCC-22-025) for a total of 1,242.8 metres. Approximately 9,000 metres are planned to be drilled during the spring-summer program utilizing two drill rigs to carry out the remainder of a 10,000-metre drill contract.

Gold assay highlights from DDRCCC-22-022 include 273 metres of 0.52 g/t gold from 46 metres to 319 metres, including 124.0 metres of 0.81 g/t gold from 193.0 metres, 62.0 metres of 1.21 g/t gold from 253.0 metres, 14.0 metres of 3.85 g/t gold from 253.0 metres and 2.0 metres of 6.36 g/t gold from 313.0 metres.

Corwin Coe, P.Geo., CEO, stated, “Hole 22 has produced some fantastic results with characteristics similar to those seen in our initial Blackjack Zone discovery hole (Hole 21) and further enforces our belief that we have found a structurally-controlled, high-grade gold corridor within the larger intrusion-related gold system at RC Gold. Hole 22 is the first follow-up drill hole completed since our discovery of the Blackjack Zone, where Hole 21 returned 220.1 metres of 1.17 g/t gold from surface that included 50.5 metres of 2.08 g/t gold. With elevated gold values encountered from surface to the final 364.6-metre depth of Hole 22, in both intrusive and metasedimentary host rocks, plus visible gold observed across several intervals, we now have confirmation that this exciting new gold zone is indeed open for expansion. As we eagerly await the assays from the additional follow-up drill holes completed during the winter drilling program, our focus will now be on determining the parameters of this gold-rich zone and building tonnage as we work toward a resource estimate.”

The winter drilling program was focused in the area of the Blackjack Zone which was first intersected by Hole 21. The Blackjack Zone occurs within the Saddle West Zone where the Blackjack Fault obliquely intersects an east-west trending extensional corridor that is defined by abundant lamprophyre dykes and the gold-in-soil anomaly of >100 ppb and >500 ppb over an area of 2 km by 500 metres between the Saddle West, Blackjack, Saddle and Eiger Zones. Drilling to date within this corridor has demonstrated the potential for a continuous zone of gold mineralization.

The winter drilling program continues to advance our understanding of the project and the company awaits the results of the additional three holes with anticipation as it prepares to complete the 10,000-metre drill program this summer.

The RC Gold Project consists of a 376 km2 contiguous district-scale land package located in the newly road-accessible Clear Creek, Big Creek, and Sprague Creek districts in the heart of Yukon’s Tintina Gold Belt and of the Tombstone Gold Belt. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way between Victoria Gold’s Eagle Gold Mine-Yukon’s newest gold mine which reached commercial production in the summer of 2020-and Sabre Gold Mine’s Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The RC Gold Project land package comprises five underlying properties, namely, the RC, Bee Bop, Mahtin, Clear Creek, and Barney Ridge properties. The company recently identified a large 500 x 2000-metre intrusion related gold system on the property at the Saddle Eiger zone and to date has drilled 23 diamond drill holes into this system. This has been the main focus of the drill programs at RC Gold in 2020 and 2021 which have returned several significant gold intercepts, including the last drill hole from the 2021 drill program, DDRCCC-21-021 that intersected 220.1 metres of 1.17 g/t gold from surface that included 50.5 metres of 2.08 g/t gold

Sitka Gold is fully funded for its planned 2022 exploration programs.





