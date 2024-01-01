Sitka Gold drills 211.2 metres of 1.13 g/t gold, including 73.2 metres of 2.05 g/t gold in first hole at RC Gold Project, Yukon

Share this article

Sitka Gold Corp. [TSXV: SIG; FSE: 1RF; OTCQB: SITKF] reported assay results and provide an update on the planned 30,000-metre diamond drill program in progress at it 100%-owned RC Gold Project located in the Yukon’s prolific Tombstone Gold Belt.

The drilling is progressing exceptionally well, with over 10,000 metres of the planned 30,000-metre program already completed ahead of schedule and under budget. Visible gold has been observed in multiple drill holes across all the target areas currently being drilled, namely the Blackjack, Saddle, Eiger and Rhosgobel. Results have been received and compiled for the first completed drill hole of the season, DDRCCC-25-077, returning 211.2 metres of 1.13 g/t gold, including 73.2 metres of 2.05 g/t gold, from the drilling in the Blackjack deposit expansion program.

A total of 23 holes have been completed in the 2025 drilling program with seven holes in the Blackjack deposit expansion, four holes in the Eiger deposit expansion, nine holes in the Saddle zone, which lies within the conceptual pit limits of the Blackjack deposit, and three holes in the Rhosgobel intrusion which is located five km south of the Blackjack-Saddle-Eiger drilling. Results are pending for the additional holes that have been completed to date at RC Gold.

“While we are still awaiting assays results for nearly all the holes completed since the start of our summer drill campaign, the presence of visible gold in drill core across all our target areas is a strong indication that our drilling program is successfully expanding our existing deposits and uncovering new zones with the potential to host additional gold deposits,” said Cor Coe, Director and CEO of Sitka. “We are especially excited about the Rhosgobel target where VG has been observed in all three holes drilled so far this year, with the deepest observation at a down-hole depth of 314.7 metres in DDRCRG-25-004. This bodes very well for the discovery of an additional gold deposit at Rhosgobel, where the first ever diamond drill hole was completed last year and returned strong gold values of up to 164.8 metres of 0.82 g/t gold starting 9 metres from surface, including 119.0 metres of 1.05 g/t gold, 37.9 metres of 2.05 g/t gold and 11.5 metres of 4.32 g/t gold. We look forward to a steady flow of assay results in the coming weeks and months as we work to showcase the potential of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex to host multiple multi-million ounce gold deposits.”

Drilling to expand the Blackjack deposit continues to intersect gold mineralization outside of the current pit-constrained mineral resource. Drilling is targeting both shallow and deeper portions of the Blackjack deposit and results from the first hole of the summer drilling campaign, DDRCCC-25-077, intersected 211.2 metres of 1.13 g/t gold including 73.2m of 2.05 g/t gold. An additional four holes totaling approximately 2,030 metres have been completed with all drill holes reported to contain observations of visible gold.

The Saddle zone is located midway between the Blackjack and Eiger deposits and lies within the conceptual pit limit of the Blackjack mineral resource estimate. The Saddle zone drilling is designed to outline an initial resource in the Saddle zone area. Drilling in the Saddle zone has intersected quartz veining within weakly to moderately mineralized biotite schist cut by variably mineralized quartz monzonite dykes and sills and lamprophyre dykes. Visible gold has been observed within sheeted quartz veins cutting both the quartz monzonite dykes and mineralized metasediments.

The Eiger deposit has not been drilled since its initial discovery in 2021. Drilling is planned to expand the deposit which is open in all directions. The Eiger intrusion consists of a fine grained diorite cut by occasional aplite and feldspar porphyry dykes. Quartz veining has been intersected within the metasediments and intrusive rocks in the current drilling with visible gold overserved in both metasediments and intrusives.

Drilling has begun on the Rhosgobel target with three holes collared to date stepping out from the discovery holes DDRCRG-24-001 and 002 which intersected 119.0 metres of 1.05 g/t gold, including 37.9 metres of 2.05 g/t gold and 173.3 metres of 0.60 g/t gold including 28.4 metres of 1.37 g/t gold respectively in the first two diamond drill holes ever drilled within this target area. Drilling has intersected quartz monzonite intrusive with mineralized quartz veining and numerous fault zones. All drill holes have contained observations of visible gold.

Sitka’s RC Gold Project consists of a 431 km2 contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon’s Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 km east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000-foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate two-hour drive from Dawson City. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The RC Gold Project now has pit-constrained mineral resources that are contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits with 1,291,000 ounces of gold in 39,962,000 tonnes grading 1.01 g/t gold in an indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold in 34,603,000 tonnes grading 0.94 g/t in an inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold in 27,362,000 tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger.

Both of these deposits begin at surface, are potentially open pit minable and amenable to heap leaching, with initial bottle roll tests indicating that the gold is not refractory and has high gold recoveries of up to 94% with minimal NaCN consumption.

As of the end of 2024, the company has drilled 72 diamond drill holes into this system for a total of approximately 25,136 metres. Other targets drilled to date include the Saddle, Josephine, Rhosgobel and Pukelman zones. The resource expansion drilling in 2023 at Blackjack produced results of up to 219.0 metres of 1.34 g/t gold including 124.8 metres of 2.01 g/t gold and 55.0 metres of 3.11 g/t gold in drill hole DDRCCC-23-047 and in 2024 results of up to 678.1 metres of 1.04 g/t gold starting from surface in DDRCCC-24-068, including 409.5 metres of 1.36 g/t gold, 93.0 metres of 2.57 g/t gold and 5.5 metres of 17.59 g/t gold. Results from DDRCCC-25-075, completed during winter drilling in 2025, produced the best high-grade intercepts drilled to date at Blackjack, returning 352.8 metres of 1.55 g/t gold including 108.9 metres of 3.27 g/t gold and 45.0 metres of 4.52 g/t gold.

The planned 30,000-metre diamond drilling program for 2025 is currently underway at RC Gold.

Exploration on the property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system (“IRGS”). The property is within the Tombstone Gold Belt which is the prominent host to IRGS deposits within the Tintina Gold Province in Yukon and Alaska.

Sitka Gold has also completed the acquisition of the OGI Property, Yukon and the Burro Creek Property, Arizona under an option amending agreement with Fox Exploration Ltd. and Coelton Ventures Ltd., respectively. The company now has a 100% interest in the OGI and Burro Creek properties subject to underlying royalties.

Sitka is currently advancing its flagship RC Gold Project within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut, all of which are 100% owned by the company.

