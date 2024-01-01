Sitka Gold to drill RC Gold Project, Yukon

Share this article

Sitka Gold Corp. [TSXV: SIG; FSE: 1RF; OTCQB: SITKF] reported that preparations are currently underway for a winter diamond drilling program scheduled to begin this month at its flagship RC Gold Project located in the prolific Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon Territory. The winter drilling campaign will mark the start of a fully funded 30,000-metre diamond drilling program planned for RC Gold this year.

The company recently announced an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) at RC Gold of 1.3 million ounces of gold indicated and 1.5 million ounces of gold inferred. The MRE includes updated gold resource estimates at its 100%-owned Blackjack deposit comprised of an Indicated Resource of 1.29 million ounces grading 1.01 g/t gold and an Inferred Resource of 1.04 million ounces grading 0.94 g/t gold using a 0.30 g/t gold cut-off grade.

The primary focus of drilling this year will be to continue upgrading and expanding the Blackjack deposit, which remains open in all directions, and further test gold mineralization within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC), including at the Eiger Deposit, which also remains open in all directions, and at the Saddle, Rhosgobel, Contact and Pukelman targets.

In late 2024, the company completed the first ever diamond drill holes at Rhosgobel which significantly increased the depth of known gold mineralization at the target area with gold mineralization now extending from surface to a depth of at least 300 metres. Two holes were completed and returned multiple observations of visible gold and impressive intervals of strong gold mineralization with assays of up to 119.0 metres of 1.05 g/t gold including 37.9 metres of 2.05 g/t gold and 11.5 metres of 4.32 g/t gold.

“We are very excited to begin preparations for our 2025 diamond drilling program at RC Gold where we plan to get a significant jump on this year’s drilling season with a winter drilling program”, stated Cor Coe, Director and CEO of Sitka. “Since 2022, and with limited drilling, we have taken RC Gold from an initial discovery hole to a very impressive gold resource that has the potential to grow considerably.

“With 30,000 metres of drilling planned for 2025, which is more than double the total amount of drilling that we have completed to date at the Project, we are on track to rapidly advance RC Gold this year with significant expansion drilling at the Blackjack and Eiger deposits as well as follow up drilling at the other intrusion-related gold targets within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex, including the Rhosgobel and Pukelman intrusions where drilling last year confirmed robust gold mineralization is present similar to that observed at the Blackjack deposit.”

The RC Gold Project consists of a 431 km2 contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon’s Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 km east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000-foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The RC Gold Project now has pit-constrained mineral resources prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 guidelines that are contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger deposits with 1,291,000 ounces of gold grading 1.01 g/t gold in the Indicated category and 1,044,000 grading 0.94 g/t in the Inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger. Both of these deposits are at/near surface, are potentially open pit minable and amenable to heap leaching, with initial bottle roll tests indicating that the gold is not refractory and has high gold recoveries of up to 94% with minimal NaCN consumption.

To date, 72 diamond drill holes have been drilled into this system by the company for a total of approximately 25,136 metres. Other targets drilled to date include the Saddle, Josephine, Rhosgobel and Pukelman zones. The resource expansion drilling in 2023 at Blackjack produced results of up to 219.0 metres of 1.34 g/t gold, including 124.8 metres of 2.01 g/t gold and 55.0 metres of 3.11 g/t gold in drill hole DDRCCC-23-047 and in 2024 results of up to 678.1 metres of 1.04 g/t gold starting from surface in DDRCCC-24-068, including 409.5 metres of 1.36 g/t gold, 93.0 metres of 2.57 g/t gold and 5.5 metres of 17.59 g/t gold.

RC Gold Deposit Model: Exploration on the property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system (IRGS).

Sitka Gold has approximately $15 million in its treasury and no debt.

