Sitka Gold updates RC Gold Project, Yukon

Sitka Gold Corp. [TSXV: SIG; FSE: 1RF; OTCQB: SITKF] provided an update on the fully-funded 30,000-metre diamond drill program currently in progress at its 100%- owned RC Gold Project located in the Yukon’s prolific Tombstone Gold Belt. The drilling is progressing exceptionally well, with over 15,000 metres of this year’s drill program already completed. Visible gold continues to be observed in multiple drill holes across all the target areas currently being drilled, namely the Blackjack, Saddle, Eiger, and Rhosgobel targets.

“The drilling at RC Gold continues to impress with multiple occurrences of visible gold being observed in nearly all the drill holes completed so far this summer at each of the four target areas currently being drilled,” said Cor Coe, Director and CEO of Sitka Gold. “These target areas, namely the Blackjack, Saddle, Eiger and Rhosgobel targets, encompass a 3 km x 5 km area within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex. We’re particularly encouraged by what we’re seeing at Rhosgobel, where visible gold has been noted in each of the 9 drill holes completed to date, from near surface to depths exceeding 300 metres. While assay results are still needed to confirm the extent of gold mineralization, the consistent observations of visible gold in the drill core of these initial step-out holes at Rhosgobel is a strong indicator of the continuity of gold mineralization across this target area and bodes very well for the definition of third intrusion related gold deposit discovery within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex.

“The endowment of gold-rich mineralization within the CCIC is becoming more apparent as we continue to systematically advance several targets across this large gold system. I’ve worked on many intrusion-related gold projects during my career and I’ve never come across a system of this magnitude where an abundance of visible gold mineralization is present in drill core across such a large area. With over half of our 30,000-metre drill program now complete, we eagerly await the assay results from Rhosgobel, along with additional results for the Blackjack, Saddle and Eiger targets and look forward to seeing what the second half of the largest drill program ever conducted at RC Gold reveals.”

To date, nine diamond drill holes have been completed at the Rhosgobel target since the first two holes were drilled late last year, with 7 of those holes totalling 2,326 metres completed this year. Drilling at the Rhosgobel intrusion continues to intersect significant reduced intrusion-related gold system “RIRGS” mineralization associated with sheeted quartz veins cutting the feldspar megacrystic, quartz monzonite intrusion.

The mineralization has been traced through drilling for over 250 metres along strike and extends from surface to a depth of approximately 350 metres below surface, and continues to be open in all directions. All drill holes completed to date in 2025 have contained observations of visible gold. Drilling will continue to define the extent of gold mineralization at Rhosgobel. All assays are pending.

At the Blackjack and Saddle targets, 21 holes have been completed this year for a total of 8,334 metres. The drill holes completed this year at Blackjack have been targeted to primarily expand the current resource laterally and to depth, with some holes also designed to provide continuity to higher grade mineralization within the resource (eg: 45.0 m of 4.52 g/t gold within 352.8 metres of 1.55 g/t gold from hole DDRCCC-25-075).

At Blackjack, all holes have intersected mineralized sheeted veins in both megacrystic quartz monzonite and metasediments, with most holes returning multiple instances of visible gold. Hole DDRCCC-25-099, one of the westernmost holes drilled at Blackjack to date, returned dozens of instances of visible gold from well mineralized megacrystic quartz monzonite.

At the Saddle Zone, holes have been targeted to expand the extent of mineralization identified in hole DDRCCC-23-054 which returned 84.0 metres of 1.21 g/t gold from surface. All Saddle holes are within the conceptual pit outline for the Blackjack resource estimate, therefore all gold mineralization with these holes has the potential to expand the current resource. All holes have intersected mineralized sheeted quartz veins within a megacrystic quartz monzonite sill and in the adjacent metasedimentary rock with numerous instances of visible gold noted. The quartz monzonite sill strikes approximately E-W, dips to the north and varies in thickness from 10 to 15 metres. It has been defined by drilling over 350 metres.

At Eiger, eight holes have been completed so far this year for a total of 3,386 metres drilled. These holes have been planned primarily to expand the current resource to the east, west and to depth. All holes have encountered mineralized sheeted quartz veins in Eiger diorite and in the surrounding metasediment rock and multiple instances of visible gold have been observed. Numerous instances of visible gold have been observed in 6 of the 9 drill holes completed so far this year.

Sitka’s 100%-owned RC Gold Project consists of a 431 km2 contiguous district-scale land package Yukon’s Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 km east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000-foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate two-hour drive from Dawson City. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The RC Gold Project now has pit-constrained mineral resources that are contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits with 1,291,000 oz gold in 39,962,000 tonnes grading 1.01 g/t gold in an Indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold in 34,603,000 tonnes grading 0.94 g/t in an Inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold in 27,362,000 tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold in an Inferred category at Eiger.

Both of these deposits begin at surface, are potentially open pit minable and amenable to heap leaching, with initial bottle roll tests indicating that the gold is not refractory and has high gold recoveries of up to 94% with minimal NaCN consumption.

As of the end of 2024, the company has drilled 72 diamond drill holes into this system for a total of approximately 25,136 metres. Other targets drilled to date include the Saddle, Josephine, Rhosgobel and Pukelman zones.

The resource expansion drilling in 2023 at Blackjack produced results of up to 219.0 metres of 1.34 g/t gold, including 124.8 metres of 2.01 g/t gold and 55.0 metres of 3.11 g/t gold in drill hole DDRCCC-23-047 and in 2024 results of up to 678.1 metres of 1.04 g/t gold starting from surface in DDRCCC-24-068, including 409.5 metres of 1.36 g/t gold, 93.0 metres of 2.57 g/t gold and 5.5 metres of 17.59 g/t gold. Results from DDRCCC-25-075, completed during winter drilling in 2025, produced the best high-grade intercepts drilled to date at Blackjack, returning 352.8 metres of 1.55 g/t gold, including 108.9 metres of 3.27 g/t gold and 45.0 metres of 4.52 g/t gold.

Sitka is currently advancing its flagship RC Gold Project. The company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut, all of which are 100%-owned by the company.

