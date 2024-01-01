Sixty North Gold Mining drills East Limb of gold-bearing A-Zone at Mon Project, Northwest Territories

Share this article

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. [CSE-SXTY; OTC Pink-SXNTF; FSE-2F40] intersected the East Limb of the A-Zone at the Mon gold property, Northwest Territories, exposing a 1.0-metre-wide quartz vein and silicified zone containing visible gold with associated <2% sulphides, pyrrhotite >pyrite, >sphalerite = galena.

Galena is typically associated with higher-grade gold values in the quartz veins. The vein was encountered in the 970 Crosscut East (970 XCE) 50 metres from the Main Ramp, 42 metres east of the West Limb of the A-Zone at elevation 212 AMSL.

This is 8 metres below the East Stope where 2,085 tonnes grading 25.57 g/t gold was mined and 16 metres below the West Stope where an estimated 12,500 tonnes were mined at a reconciled grade of 30.7 g/t gold (NI 43-101 Technical Report, Webb, 2023).

The 970 XCE intersected the East Limb 10 metres north of DDH 89-14 25.37 g/t gold / 1.7 metres, 18 metres north of DDH 89-23 23.86 g/t gold / 1.2 metres, and 9 metres below DDH 89-7 45.95 g/t gold / 3.1 metres.

The first batch of samples submitted July 24 have been received, logged, prepared and are undergoing fire assay fusion. They will be analyzed and reported in the first week of September. The second set of samples are currently being collected and will be submitted before the end of the month with results anticipated in the first week of October.

Dr. Dave Webb, Ph.D., P.Eng., P.Geol., President and CEO, Director, stated, “We are pleased to have reached and exposed the two areas on the A-Zone we had targeted, and to have discovered a new gold-bearing quartz vein in the Main Ramp now referred to as the DD-Zone. The geological model we developed has been supported from this work. There are an estimated 2,800 tonnes of the East Limb vein, 5,500 tonnes of West Limb vein, and 18,000 tonnes of DD Zone vein above the 970 XCE. All Zones are open to depth and along strike.

“The successful completion of this next phase will see the company commence the acquisition and installation of the permitted 100 tpd mill and relevant infrastructure to restart processing on site. Assays from an independent certified laboratory will be reported as they are received and confirmed.”

The company is developing mining operations for gold on its 100%-owned Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Past production of the A Zone extracted 15,000 tonnes at 30 g/t gold from this vein. The Yellowknife gold camp hosts two mines that averaged 30 g/t gold or better (Discovery and Sixty North Gold’s Mon Mine), and two that averaged 15 g/t or better for a total production of over 14 million ounces of gold (Con Min and Giant Mine).

Share this article