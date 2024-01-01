Sixty North Gold to drill Mon gold property, Northwest Territories

Share this article

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. [CSE: SXTY; OTC-Pink: SXNTF; FKT: 2F40] is planning to drill test a number of targets on its wholly owned Mon gold property, Northwest Territories, commencing this winter.

Drill target one – Mon gold mine: The DD zone is a two-metre-wide newly discovered vein system immediately adjacent to the past-producing A zone. The DD zone was encountered during mining activities but is not well understood. A short, six-hole surface drilling program has been planned to test the zone up dip and along strike of the 17 metres underground exposure that had 37.5 g/t gold from a muck sample collected during mining, and chip samples ranging from nil to 62.6 g/t gold across 30 centimetres. This will provide necessary information to develop raises and stoping areas in the vein.

Drill target two – VMS: This drill program will focus on four separate volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) targets at the top of a thick mafic volcanic sequence where volcanism gives way to felsic and intermediate tuffs and pelites. The smallest and weakest geophysical target coincides with a mixed pelite and felsic to intermediate volcanic horizon that contains narrow massive to semi-massive sulphide intervals including 45 cm of 203 g/t silver, 1.0 g/t gold, 0.56% lead and 0.96% zinc, and elevated cobalt and antimony. A recent high-resolution magnetic and electromagnetic geophysic survey (VTEM plus) has traced these horizons to covered areas where the host units thicken to 180 metres wide. Up to five strong to very strong conductors have been independently modelled with lengths of 45 to 180 m and 16 to 36 metres in thickness. Three targets have associated but offset magnetic anomalies associated with them.

Dr. Dave Webb, Ph.D., P.Eng., P.Geol., president and CEO, reported: “It is important to continue development of the Mon gold mine, and to add to the mineralization we can immediately start mining. The DD zone is a new discovery within our current mine that needs to be refined to allow for better development plans to be made.

“The VMS targets are very exciting and well defined. The Hacket River VMS deposits, within the Yellowknife Supracrustal rocks, are among the largest in the world with close to 100 million tonnes of reserves and resources grading better than 136 g/t silver, more than 4.46% zinc with appreciable copper, lead and gold reported as a historic figure, not NI 43-101 compliant and should not be relied upon.”

The company is developing mining operations for gold on its 100%-owned Mon gold property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. Past production of the A zone extracted 15,000 tonnes at 30 g/t gold from this vein. The Yellowknife gold camp hosts two mines that averaged 30 g/t gold or better (Discovery and Sixty North Gold’s Mon mine), and two that averaged 15 g/t or better for a total production of over 14 million ounces of gold (Con Min and Giant mine).

Other targets on the property include silver and gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) targets, as well as shear zone-hosted gold mineralization.

Share this article