Sixty North Gold to drill Mon Gold Property, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. [CSE: SXTY; FSE: 2F40; OTC Pink: SXNTF] is planning to drill test a number of Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) targets on its wholly owned Mon Gold Property, Northwest Territories, commencing this winter. These targets were derived from geological, geochemical and geophysical surveys completed over the property recently.

The Archean Yellowknife Supergroup at this location includes a sequence of tholeiitic mafic volcanics overlain by a calc-alkalic volcanic package with inter-formational turbiditic sediments. These are overlain by an extensive turbidite sequence.

Massive sulphide horizons occur in the area of the Mon Property where an 8-metre thick massive sulphide unit is hosted within the Mac Tuff near the base of the calc alkaline volcanics. Anomaly C on the Mon Property occurs with this horizon 2 km to the north with trench samples grading 1.0 g/t gold, 203 g/t silver, 0.59% lead and 0.96% zinc over 0.45 metres.

Anomaly D is located within a quartz porphyry unit 200 metres up dip from Anomaly C. The VTEMplus© survey reports conductivities from 1 S/m to >500,000 S/m for these anomalies. One km to the south of Anomalies C and D a composite VTEM Plus© EM anomaly (E, F, and G) occurs under a covered area within the Mac Tuff horizon as well as in the overlying quartz porphyry and crystal tuffs of the Sito Lake volcanic rocks. These anomalies have conductivities from 1 S/m to >4,500, >500,000, and >500,000 S/m respectively. Three of the conductive targets have associated but offset magnetic anomalies associated with them.

Dr. David Webb, president and CEO, reported: “The VMS targets are very exciting and well defined. The Hacket River VMS deposits, within the Yellowknife Supracrustal rocks, are among the largest in the world with close to 100 million tonnes of reserves and resources grading better than 136 g/t silver, more than 4.46% zinc with appreciable copper, lead and gold. This is reported as a historic figure, not NI 43-101 compliant and should not be relied upon. The Sunrise Lake deposit, 100 km to the east is another silver-rich deposit with historic indicated resources of 1.52 Mt at 5.99% Zn, 2.39%Pb, 0.08% Cu, 262 g/t Ag, and 0.67 g/t Au. This is a historic figure, not NI 43-101 compliant and should not be relied upon.”

The company is developing mining operations for gold on its 100%-owned Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. Past production of the A Zone extracted 15,000 tonnes at 30 g/t gold from this vein

The Yellowknife gold camp hosts two mines that averaged 30 g/t gold or better (Discovery and Sixty North Gold’s Mon Mine), and two that averaged 15 g/t or better for a total production of over 14 million ounces of gold (Con Min and Giant Mine).

Other targets on the property include silver and gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) targets, as well as shear zone-hosted gold mineralization.

