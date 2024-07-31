Slam Exploration drills 2.19% CuEq over 64.9 metres at Goodwin, New Brunswick

Share this article

Slam Exploration Ltd. [TSXV-SLM] has drilled a 64.90-metre core interval grading 2.19% copper equivalent from 23.60 metres to 88.50 metres in hole GW24-02. This interval includes a 31.20-metre zone grading 3.84% copper equivalent and individual samples ranging up to 12.51% copper equivalent over 0.50 metre. GW24-02 is one of three holes drilled on Slam’s wholly owned Goodwin claims, located 5 km southwest of the Half Mile copper-zinc-silver deposit in the Bathurst mining camp of New Brunswick.

Assay results are from 98 samples sawn from 141.4 metres of core in hole GW24-02 and delivered to ALS Chemex Inc. ALS Chemex analyzed all the samples with ME-ICP41 and PGM-ICP23 methods. Hole GW24-02 was drilled beneath hole GW24-01 and rotated 20 degrees. Hole GW24-01 intersected 35 metres grading 1.36% copper equivalent, as reported July 31, 2024. After hole GW24-02, the company drilled hole GW24-03 at a site 900 metres to the southeast.

Assays are pending on 78 samples that represent 112.5 metres of core sawn from hole GW24-03, including 58 metres of 15 per cent pyrrhotite mineralization.

Slam Exploration has a large portfolio of mineral claimholdings in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. Slam has discovered multiple gold veins on its wholly owned Menneval gold project. The company has reported gold-bearing core intervals, including 162.5 g/t gold over 0.2 metre and 56.90 g/t gold over 0.5 metre. The company reported quartz float grading up to 39.2 g/t gold on its Jake Lee project in the vicinity of the Clarence Stream gold deposit, where Galway Metals Inc. is working on a 2.3-million-ounce gold deposit in southern New Brunswick.

Based on the drilling intercepts, the company expanded the Goodwin project, which now comprises 194 units covering 4,239 hectares.

Slam also owns the Mine Road copper-zinc-silver project adjacent to the former-producing Heath Steele Mines property in the BMC. Successful diamond drill holes at Mine Road by previous workers include IL2014-003 with a nine-metre core interval grading 14.51% zinc, 5.86% lead, 0.67% copper and 139.9 gr/t silver on the volcanogenic massive sulphide Railroad zone at Mine Road. The Railroad zone is 7,000 metres east of the 20-million-tonne former-producing Heath Steele B zone.

The company is a project generator and has received significant cash and share payments over the last nine months as follows: $150,000 cash and 50,000 shares from S2 Minerals Inc. on December 19, 2023, pursuant to the Reserve Creek gold agreement; 534,000 shares and 333,000 warrants (exercisable at one cent) issued by Nine Mile Metals Inc. on March 1, 2024, pursuant to the Wedge project agreement; and $25,000 cash plus 2.5 million shares of Lode Gold Resources Inc. pursuant to the Ramsay gold agreement. The company holds net smelter return royalties and expects additional cash and share payments on the Wedge copper-zinc project and on the Ramsay, Reserve Creek and Opikeigen gold projects.

