Snow Lake Resources advances Wyoming and Namibia uranium projects

Share this article

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Energy [NASDAQ: LITM], a uranium exploration and development company, provides an update on progress at its uranium projects in Wyoming and Namibia, together with how the exploration and development of such projects hold the potential to directly support U.S. national and energy security objectives.

Highlights: Drill rigs set to start turning the week of July 21, 2025 at the flagship Pine Ridge uranium project in Wyoming. Pine Ridge is a 50/50 joint venture between Snow Lake and Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited [OTCQB: GUELF].

The drill campaign at Pine Ridge is planned to undertake a total of ~38,000m (125,000ft) of drilling. Pine Ridge is a near development In-Situ Recovery (ISR) uranium project located in the heart of Wyoming’s prolific Powder River Basin primed for rapid advancement.

The objective of the current drill program at Pine Ridge is to produce a maiden resource estimate prior to the end of 2025.

The Engo Valley uranium project Phase 2 drill program continues, and is planned to consist of up to approximately 7,500 metres of a combination of reverse circulation and diamond drilling.

Phase 2 is designed to provide a drill database sufficient to calculate a maiden uranium resource estimate in accordance with SK-1300 prior to the end of 2025.

U.S. Administration executive orders on nuclear energy and domestic production of critical minerals, including uranium, provide significant tailwinds to support the development of our Pine Ridge and Engo Valley projects.

Frank Wheatley, Snow Lake CEO, remarked: The U.S. needs more uranium mines in order to achieve its policy objectives of national and energy security. We are of the firm belief that our Pine Ridge uranium project in Wyoming holds the potential to become one of those new uranium mines.

“With the commencement of drilling at Pine Ridge, our drilling programs on our Pine Ridge uranium project in Wyoming, and our Engo Valley uranium project in Namibia, are now in full swing, and our objective for both projects is to produce a maiden resource estimate prior to year end.”

Wheatley continued: “With unprecedented demand for electricity, coupled with the U.S. Administrations strong support for nuclear energy to ensure U.S. national and energy security, we are excited to begin our drill program at Pine Ridge, which we feel has all the characteristics of a leading U.S based uranium development project that holds the potential to positively contribute to satisfying the U.S. goals of energy security.”

The U.S. Administration has issued a number of executive orders that directly support the development of nuclear energy, and the domestic production of critical minerals, including uranium.

In May 2025, the U.S. Administration issued four executive orders (the Nuclear Executive Orders), designed specifically to accelerate the deployment of nuclear energy in the U.S. as the AI arms race between the U.S. and China heats up, and which will help fast-track Snow Lake’s Pine Ridge uranium project development timelines.

The Nuclear Executive Orders are designed to accelerate the deployment of nuclear energy in the U.S.; deploy advanced nuclear reactor technologies, including SMRs; quadruple nuclear energy in the U.S. by 2050 and reinvigorate the nuclear industrial base, including uranium mining and enrichment.

Combined with all previous Executive Orders on critical minerals, these orders will dramatically increase global demand for uranium and accelerate U.S. domestic uranium mining.

The AI arms race between the U.S. and China continues to heat up, and is driving massive investments in data centres to drive the AI revolution; demand for nuclear energy to power data centres and demand for uranium, including new uranium mines, to power nuclear reactors.

Acceleration of Pine Ridge Development Timelines: The Executive Orders have the potential to fast-track Pine Ridge through development, permitting, and into production.

The Joint Venture has selected Single Drilling to execute its initial drilling program at Pine Ridge. Single Drilling brings extensive operational experience, having successfully completed numerous previous drilling campaigns at the Pine Ridge site. Their familiarity with Pine Ridge is expected to support an efficient and well-executed program, with the potential addition of a second rig to accelerate progress. In addition, the Joint Venture has engaged Hawkins CBM Logging, Inc. as the geophysical contractor to provide specialized support for the drill program.

The 2025 exploration program will focus on testing high-priority target areas, with approximately 38,000 metres (125,000 ft) of drilling to be completed to rapidly advance the project. The determination of targets has been guided by extensive data compilation from prior historical drilling and geological review. The expected start date for drilling is July 21, 2025.

The Phase 2 drill program at Engo Valley has been designed to follow up on the Phase 1 drill program completed in 2024 and will focus on the MUO and D1 target areas. The objective of Phase 2 is to develop a drill data base sufficient to calculate a maiden mineral resource estimate for Engo Valley by the end of 2025.

To date, a total of 21 infill RC holes have been completed in the MUO, six infill RC holes within the D1 North area, and 4 RC holes were completed in the MUO-D1 area.

The diamond drilling segment of Phase 2 started in June, 2025. A total of 19 diamond drill holes are planned for the MUO and 8 diamond drill holes are planned to be drilled in the D1 area. Downhole radiometrics will be completed on each drill hole with a gamma spectrometer probe.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Energy, is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a global portfolio of critical mineral and clean energy projects.

Pine Ridge is an advanced ISR uranium project located in the southwestern Powder River Basin of Wyoming, the premier U.S. uranium basin. Pine Ridge is surrounded by existing uranium projects held by UEC and Cameco and is also located only ~15km from Cameco’s Smith Ranch Mill which has licensed capacity of 5.5Mlbs U 3 O 8 p.a. The Smith Ranch mill is one of the largest uranium production facilities in the U.S.

Pine Ridge is a uranium project of potential significant scale with a large JORC 2012 exploration target. For more information on this exploration target, please refer to GUE’s website1.

The Engo Valley Uranium Project is located in the Skeleton Coast, in the Opuwo District of the Kunene Region, along the coast of northwest Namibia, approximately 600 km north of Swakopmund, Namibia.

The project is accessible from the south via 190km of desert track roads from Mowe Bay, via the Sarusas mine. To the east there are unconfirmed track roads that connect the project area to the settlement of Orupembe.

Prospecting License EPL 5887 is registered in the name of the Project Company and covers a surface area of approximately 68,283 hectares. The License was granted for industrial minerals, non-nuclear fuel minerals, nuclear fuel minerals, precious metals and precious stones, which includes uranium.

A valid environmental clearance certificate has been issued by the Namibian Ministry of the Environment to the Project Company, allowing exploration work to be undertaken on the License.

Namibia hosts many proven uranium deposits, including three major deposits, two of which are currently in production. Rossing Mine: One of the largest open pit uranium mines in the world, operating since 1976, currently producing 3,711 tonnes of uranium oxide per annum; 8% of the global output. By the end of 2021, Rossing had supplied 142,908 tonnes of uranium oxide.

Husab Mine: Swakop Uranium started development of the mine in 2013 and production started at the end of 2016. The main part of the Husab mine is the Rossing South orebody, about five km south of the Rossing mine and 45 km north east of Walvis Bay, producing about 5,500 tonnes of uranium oxide per annum.

Langer-Heinrich Mine: One of the largest uranium reserves in Namibia having estimated reserves of 57,000 tonnes of ore grading 0.055% uranium, with the past producing mine currently in process of resuming operations.

The Munutum and Natas Valley area east of the Engo Valley area also has not been adequately explored. Historical airborne radiometric data indicates the potential for a shallow calcrete-hosted uranium mineralization.

The Phase 1 drill program, completed in 2024, consisted of 1,570 metres of reverse circulation drilling in 20 holes. Eight drill holes were completed on the Main Uranium Occurrence (MUO), five drill holes were completed on the D1 target area (D1), and seven holes were completed on a variety of targets identified by the radon cup survey, also completed in 2024 by Snow Lake.

Phase 1 was designed to confirm historical uranium mineralization, identified in the sandstones and conglomerates at the MUO and D1 in the 1970’s, through twinning historical drill holes and starting an in-fill grid pattern between the historical drill holes.

Downhole radiometrics were completed on each Phase 1 drill hole with a gamma spectrometer probe. The reader is cautioned that Snow Lake uses eU 3 O 8 calculations as a preliminary indication for chemical grades that have yet to be confirmed by chemical assays. Snow Lake considers all eU 3 O 8 readings below 50 ppm as background radioactivity, and not mineralised ground.

Notable results from the downhole radiometrics include: Mineralized intersection of 232 ppm eU 3 O 8 over a 4-metre interval from 11 m depth, associated with sandstone, observed from drill hole ERCH001. Mineralized intersection of 251 ppm eU 3 O 8 over a 3-metre interval at 25 metres depth, associated with sandstone, observed from drill hole ERCH001.

Mineralized intersection of 244 ppm eU 3 O 8 over a 13-metre interval from 17 metres depth, associated with sandstone, observed from drill hole ERCH002.

Mineralized intersection of 183 ppm eU 3 O 8 over a 2-metre interval from 34 metres depth, associated with sandstone, observed from drill hole ERCH002.

Mineralized intersection of 269 ppm eU 3 O 8 over a 7-metre interval from 27 metres depth, associated with sandstone, observed from drill hole ERCH007.

Mineralized intersection of 225 ppm eU 3 O 8 over a 9 m interval from 62m depth, associated with shale, observed from drill hole ERCH009.

Mineralized intersection of 260 ppm eU 3 O 8 over a 6-metre interval from 19 metres depth, associated with shale, observed from drill hole ERCH010.

The Phase 2 drill program is planned to consist of up to approximately 7,500 metres of a combination of reverse circulation and diamond drilling, and is designed to provide a drill database sufficient to calculate a uranium maiden resource estimate in accordance with SK-1300.

A total of 21 infill RC holes have been completed in the MUO, 6 infill RC holes within the D1 North area, and 4 RC holes were completed in the MUO-D1 area.

Downhole radiometrics were completed on each drill hole with a gamma spectrometer probe. The reader is cautioned that Snow Lake uses eU 3 O 8 calculations as a preliminary indication for chemical grades that have yet to be confirmed by chemical assays. Snow Lake considers all eU 3 O 8 readings below 50 ppm as background radioactivity, and not mineralised ground.

Notable results from the downhole radiometrics on the first segment of drilling include: Mineralized intersection of 997 ppm eU 3 O 8 over a 7-metre interval, associated with shale, observed from drill hole ERCH025. Mineralized intersection of 296 ppm eU 3 O 8 over a 1.2-metre interval, associated with shale, observed from drill hole ERCH026.

Selection and preparation of samples for wet chemical analysis is in progress.

The objective of the Phase 2 drill program is to develop a drill data base sufficient to calculate a maiden mineral resource estimate for Engo Valley by the end of 2025. Phase 2 is focused on the MUO, and the D1 target area.

Assuming the Phase 2 drill program continues to go according to plan and assay results are received in a timely fashion, the preparation of a maiden mineral resource estimate for Engo Valley is targeted for completion before the end of 2025.

Share this article