Snowline Gold drills 1.2 g/t gold over 539.4 metres at Rogue, Yukon

Share this article

Snowline Gold Corp. [TSXV-SGD; OTC-SNWGF] reported additional analytical results from its continuing drill program at the Valley target on its Rogue project in Canada’s Yukon Territory.

All four holes, drilled into various parts of the Valley system, returned continuously mineralized intervals ranging from 82.5 metres (average 1.52 g/t gold) to 539.4 metres (average 1.20 g/t Au) in downhole length. Initial drill results from various other targets and projects encountered anomalous gold mineralization. Analytical results for an additional 19 holes (over 7,862 m) at Valley and 12 additional holes (4,397 m) on other targets are pending, with drilling continuing.

Drill hole V-23-049 returned 539.4 metres of 1.20 g/t gold, including 151.5 metres of 2.41 g/t gold. V-23-050 returned 423.3 metres of 1.08 g/t gold, including 252.0 metres of 1.45 g/t gold with 23.0 metres of 4.44 g/t gold.

“The exceptional nature of our Rogue project’s Valley target is highlighted by the observation that holes such as V-23-049 and V-23-050, with average grades of more than one g/t Au from surface over hundreds of metres and more than two g/t Au over broad downhole distances, are proving to be commonplace and very consistent across a large geographical footprint,” said Scott Berdahl, CEO and director of Snowline. “Notably, V-23-050 returned such intervals from what was previously considered to be the northeastern edge of Valley’s main near-surface mineralized zone, thus adding significant tonnage of known mineralized rock and demonstrating the open nature of the system in this direction. Even holes such as V-23-051, drilled at the southwestern edge of the Valley intrusion and into the surrounding hornfels, demonstrate a strong consistency of mineralization, with a result — again from surface — noteworthy in its own right. With our field program still active, and the majority of our drill and surface results from 2023 still forthcoming, we look forward to rapid advancement of our target areas in the weeks and months ahead.”

The expanded 2023 drill program at the Rogue Project’s Valley discovery is ongoing. To date, >15,000 metres has been drilled on the Valley target in 2023, with 36 holes completed and an additional larger diameter (85 mm PQ, versus 51 mm NQ2 used elsewhere) drill hole in progress for advanced metallurgical and rock property testing. A majority of drill results for the 2023 drill program at Valley are still to come, with results pending for 19 holes (8,031+ m).

At Reid, a single hole Phase I program intersected a poly-phase intrusive system, with a coarse-grained granodiorite phase, and a fine-grained porphyritic phase occurring as dikes outside of the main intrusion. Moderate to low vein densities yielded a mineralized downhole interval of 174.5 metres averaging 0.27 g/t gold, from 303.5 metres.

Analytical results have been received for the first three drill holes of a 5-hole Phase I program at the Cliff Project. Gold bearing quartz veins were encountered in all three holes, with localized results of up to 6.64 g/t Au over 1.9 m drilled width (true width unknown).

The Valley target on Snowline’s flagship Rogue Project is a newly discovered, bulk tonnage style, reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS), with geological similarities to multi-million-ounce deposits currently in production such as Kinross’s Fort Knox Mine in Alaska and Victoria Gold’s Eagle Mine in the Yukon.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with an eight-project portfolio covering >333,000 ha. The company is exploring its flagship >94,000 ha Rogue gold project in the prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Share this article