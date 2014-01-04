Snowline Gold drills 1.26 g/t gold over 558.7 metres at Rogue, Yukon

Share this article

Snowline Gold Corp. [SGD-CSE; SNWGF-OTCQB] reported additional preliminary assay results from the 2022 drilling programs at its 100%-owned Rogue project in Canada’s Yukon. Hole V-22-029 intersected sheeted quartz vein mineralization within the Valley intrusion, averaging 1.26 g/t gold over 558.7 metres from surface, including 2.04 g/t gold over 202.0 metres, with additional mineralization at depth. The hole was collared at a 207-metre step-back perpendicular to strike from V-22-010 (318.8 m at 2.55 g/t Au from surface) to test the local width of Valley’s near-surface, well mineralized corridor and the continuity of mineralization to depth.

“V-22-029 exceeded our expectations, intersecting strong mineralization much higher in the hole than we originally anticipated and continuing to significant depth,” said Scott Berdahl, CEO and director of Snowline. “It’s the longest continuously mineralized interval we’ve drilled at Valley to date, and like many of Valley’s best holes the interval begins at bedrock surface. For perspective, I invite anybody visiting Toronto for PDAC to look at the CN Tower, which stands 553.3 metres tall, just shy of the length of this mineralized interval. The scale, grade and continuity of the gold system at Valley continue to impress us, and we look forward to additional results.”

Hole V-22-029 was collared within the Valley intrusion and to the north of the known near-surface well-mineralized corridor. The hole was a 207-metre step-back along section to the northeast from the collar site for V-22-010 (318.8 m at 2.55 g/t Au, including 108.0 metres at 4.14 g/t gold from surface, designed to test the local width of the array of steeply dipping, northwest-striking mineralized quartz veins. Additional mineralized holes V-22-005, 006, 007, 015 and 020 are located between 167 and 177 m from the collar site to the west, south and east and V-22-033 was collared from the same drill pad.

The hole encountered abundant sheeted quartz veins with trace visible gold, returning 1.26 g/t gold over 558.7 metres from bedrock surface at approximately 4.4 metres downhole depth, including a higher-grade interval of 2.04 g/t gold over 202.0 metres from 90.0 metres downhole.

Below this, a second zone of mineralization, averaging 0.81 g/t gold over 58.5 metres from 630.5 metres downhole, was encountered where the drill hole leaves the intrusion at approximately 662.3 metres depth. Two 0.5-metre intervals of unusually high-grade mineralization were intersected at 508.5 metres and 646.5 metres downhole (69.50 g/t Au and 38.60 g/t Au respectively). These correspond to observations of unusually large (5 to 10 mm scale) bismuth and tellurium minerals in tight spatial association with clusters of trace visible gold.

The hole extends the known width of near surface, >1 g/t gold mineralization at Valley, and demonstrates continuity of mineralization to depths greater than 400 metres below surface.

As with previous holes at Valley, gold grades are carried across broad intervals, and they are not heavily affected by local high-grade (>10 g/t Au) intersections.

Snowline Gold is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with an eight-project portfolio covering >280,000 hectares. The company is exploring its flagship >137,000-hectare Rogue and Einarson gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Snowline’s project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross’ Fort Knox mine, Newmont’s Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold’s Eagle Mine.





