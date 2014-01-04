Snowline Gold drills 1.3 g/t gold over 338 metres at Rogue, Yukon

Share this article

Snowline Gold Corp. [SGD-CSE; SNWGF-OTCQB] released additional preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley zone, Rogue project, Yukon.

Notably, hole V-22-032 intersected a zone of sheeted quartz vein mineralization within the Valley intrusion averaging 1.72 g/t gold over 207.0 metres within a broader mineralized zone averaging 1.32 g/t gold over 338.0 metes. The entire hole, including barren sections, averaged 0.93 g/t gold across 532.7 metres, ending in mineralized rock. The hole was collared 166 metres from any other hole and drilled northeast to test the system between previously announced V-22-005 (192.0 m at 1.52 g/t Au) and V-22-010 (318.8 m at 2.5 g/t Au).

Hole V-22-015 returned 442.0 metres of 0.65 g/t gold, including 170.0 metres of 1.18 g/t gold. Hole V-22-033 returned 313.0 metres of 0.86 g/t gold, including 121.9 metres of 1.33 g/t gold. Refer to original company press release for complete drill results.

“The latest results from Valley continue to demonstrate substantial scale and strong grades for a reduced intrusion-related gold system,” said Scott Berdahl, CEO and Director of Snowline. “Holes V-22-015 and 032 add considerably to the known tonnage of well-mineralized rock in Valley’s central zone. The shape, the size, and the distribution of grades that we’re seeing at Valley-with many of the highest grades encountered to date starting at surface-bode very well for the potential economics of the discovery. We eagerly await remaining 2022 assay results and their contributions to our understanding of this large mineralized system, with more than 5,000 metres still to come at Valley and all five holes (greater than 2,000 m) still pending from our nearby Gracie target.”

The long processing times for analytical results are understood to be due to operational constraints and high sample volumes at the Whitehorse sample preparation facility. To help manage this backlog, ALS Laboratories has sent various Snowline sample batches to Langley, BC, Sudbury, ON and Thunder Bay, ON.

The company expects this to decrease turnaround time for analytical results on the remaining 17 holes drilled at Rogue in 2022. As evidenced by the available results for late-season holes like V-22-032, this process also randomizes the expected order of receipt of remaining analytical results.

Snowline Gold is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a 17-project portfolio covering greater than 254,000 ha. The company is exploring its flagship greater than 111,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.





