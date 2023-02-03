Snowline Gold drills 2.2 g/t gold over 308.8 metres at Rogue, Yukon

Share this article

Snowline Gold Corp. [TSXV-SGD; OTCQB-SNWGF] reported results from additional exploration holes drilled during its 2023 exploration campaign at the Rogue project in Canada’s Yukon Territory. Hole V-23-064 returned 2.15 g/t gold over 308.8 metres downhole, including 3.23 g/t gold over 180.3 metres from surface, demonstrating strong consistency of near-surface, multiple-gram-per-tonne-gold mineralization within a gap in previous drilling at the Rogue Project’s Valley target.

Holes V-23-062 and V-23-063 were drilled in the northwestern part of the target and add dimensionality and consistency to known mineralization in that direction. Hole V-23-063 returned 1.59 g/t gold over 342.0 metres, including 2.00 g/t gold over 189.5 metres. Hole V-23-062 returned 1.41 g/t gold over 417.0 metres, including 2.25 g/t gold over 110.0 metres.

Both V-23-062 and V-23-063 add breadth to the known extent of near-surface >1 g/t Au and > 2 g/t Au mineralization in the northwest part of the Valley gold system, which remains open.

Assays for more than 3,850 metres of diamond drilling from Snowline’s 2023 exploration efforts are forthcoming.

“The latest results from the Rogue Project’s Valley target further emphasize the continuity of strong, near-surface gold mineralization present across a wide area,” said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. “V-23-064 is drilled through one of the largest remaining gaps in the central part of the target, carrying an average grade of >3 g/t Au over a 180 m downhole interval from surface. As is generally the case at Valley-and as seen in holes drilled in every direction around V-23-064-mineralization is remarkably consistent. Every single assay in the first 100 m downhole returned >1.0 g/t Au. On the high side, only three samples in V-23-064 returned >10 g/t Au, so the intervals are not heavily influenced by outliers but are carried instead by consistent grade. Additional holes V-23-062 and 063 bolster the known scale of the northern part of the system, where we are still chasing open boundaries to mineralization. With results for six holes remaining from the 2023 drill program at Valley, we are excited by the large robust mineral system taking shape at the target.”

Analytical results have been received for an additional two holes from a Phase I drill program at Snowline Gold’s Cliff Project, an orogenic gold project located in the southwestern Yukon. Elevated gold values were present in association with sparse quartz veins in the two holes, but the >1.0 g/t Au assays (up to 6.64 g/t Au over 1.9 m downhole) seen in previous holes from this drill program were not encountered in the current holes.

In compiling previously released drill hole information, the company noticed typographical errors in the drill hole coordinates reported in news release summary tables for two holes from the 2022 field season, V-22-028 (February 3, 2023 release) and V-22-031 (December 2, 2022 release). For correct UTM coordinates for these collar sites, please refer to the Company’s June 13, 2023 technical report on the Rogue Project.

The Valley target on Snowline’s flagship Rogue Project is a newly discovered, bulk tonnage style, reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS), with geological similarities to multi-million-ounce deposits currently in production such as Kinross’s Fort Knox Mine in Alaska and Victoria Gold’s Eagle Mine in the Yukon

Snowline Gold is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with an eight-project portfolio covering >333,000 ha. The company is exploring its flagship >94,000 ha Rogue gold project in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Snowline’s project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross’s Fort Knox Mine, Newmont’s Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold’s Eagle Mine.

