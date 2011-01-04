Snowline Gold intersects 415 metres of mineralization at Rogue, Yukon

Share this article

Snowline Gold Corp. [SGD-CSE] has encountered 415 metres of nearly continuous mineralization downhole from bedrock surface in V-22-007 at its Rogue project’s Valley zone in Canada’s Yukon. Hole V-22-007 was a 340-metre step-out along strike to the southeast of 2021 drill hole V-21-003 (which intersected 168.65 metres averaging 1.25 g/t gold from bedrock surface). A second drill rig mobilized to site and has completed drilling V-22-008, which intersected sheeted quartz veins 460 metres from the nearest hole to date, further expanding the footprint of known mineralization at Valley.

Snowline chair and director Craig Hart commented: “I’ve seen a lot of rocks and a lot of drill core from many intrusion-related gold systems, but these Valley intersections have the most intense vein densities I’ve ever seen. There are overprinting vein generations and varying vein orientations which is unusual and further indicates a very robust mineralizing system. To see these vein densities over significant widths is very encouraging. The numerous observations of visible gold and bismuthinite indicate that the system is mineralized, but of course the assay results are required before we get too excited.” Dr. Hart is a globally recognized expert in intrusion-related gold systems.

Hole V-22-007 encountered steeply-dipping sheeted quartz vein mineralization in diorite from bedrock surface at four m to its total depth of 415 metres downhole (corresponding to roughly 340 metres total vertical depth). The hole encountered the densest concentrations of sheeted quartz veins observed in the Valley zone to date, in places exceeding 20 quartz veins per metre. Small (less than one millimetre) grains of visible gold occur in and along bismuthinite-bearing quartz veins, with 26 instances noted in initial evaluation of the drill core across 369 metres, from the first instance at 19 metres downhole to the last at 388 metres downhole. The final 20 metres of the hole (from 395 to 415 m) were less intensely mineralized, averaging around five veins per metre.

The presence of such a large and intense zone of mineralization in a significant step-out along trend highlights the scale potential of the Valley zone. Assays for this and all holes drilled so far in 2022 remain pending.

Hole V-22-005 was described to 233 metres depth in a previous news release, based on the progress of drilling at the time. The hole continued to a total depth of 339 metres. Some of the hole’s highest vein densities (up to 20 veins per metre) and its thickest quartz veins (up to 30 cm) were encountered below the 233 m mark in subsequent drilling, along with additional occurrences of trace visible gold.

A second helicopter-portable drill has mobilized to the Valley Zone. The two drills are working in tandem to rapidly build out the scale of known mineralization at Valley while exploiting efficiencies of shared logistical support.

Assays for all four holes drilled so far in 2022 are pending, and drilling of additional holes at Valley is ongoing.

Valley is one of at least five bulk-tonnage gold targets present on Snowline’s Rogue project. The Gracie target, roughly 4 km to the east, covers a 5.1 km x 0.8 km gold-in-soil and talus fine anomaly above an unexposed felsic intrusion. Mineralization is thought to be similar to that at Valley. Following surface work to optimize drill targeting and assuming viable targets are identified, Phase I drilling will commence at Gracie in mid-season 2022.

Share this article