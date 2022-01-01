Sokoman drills 133.94 g/t gold over 1.4 metres at Moosehead, Newfoundland

Share this article

Sokoman Minerals Corp. [SIC-TSXV; SICNF-OTCQB] reported additional high-grade assays from the 100%-owned Moosehead project in central Newfoundland, including multiple holes from the expanding 75 zone, which has been essentially linked with the main eastern trend/footwall splay mineralization.

In addition, MH-22-418, completed this week (assays pending) has intersected the deepest occurrence of visible gold to date on the property at a downhole depth of 352 metres in a step-out below the current limit of mineralization in the Eastern Trend.

Assay highlights include drill hole MH-22-392 that returned 2.35 metres of 25.58 g/t gold from 72.65 metres downhole (75 zone). MH-22-385 returned 4.29 metres of 14.56 g/t gold from 11.15 metres downhole (Upper Eastern Trend). MH-22-366 returned 1.40 metres of 133.94 g/t gold from 34.95 metres downhole (75 zone). MH-22-359 returned 1.00 metre of 95.03 g/t gold from 19.44 metres downhole (75 zone).

Tim Froude, president and CEO, said: “We are pleased to be reporting results from some of the first holes from the 2022 program and to announce that the barge drill rig is back in the water and ready for an extensive 2022 campaign. We are also pleased to report that the first reconnaissance drilling in the southern half of the property, 2 km southwest of the main mineralized trends at Moosehead, and designed to test the Valentine Lake structural corridor, has returned significant gold values. Holes MH-22-379, 383, 386, 389 and 395, a five-hole fence centred roughly on the inferred location of the Valentine Lake corridor, all intersected mineralization with the best results from hole MH-22-379, that was drilled in the center of the five-hole fence. More drilling is planned for this area over the course of the summer.

"Most gratifyingly we note that drilling in the 75 zone area, including assays reported today from holes MH-359, 366, and 392, has closed the gap between the 75 zone and the Eastern Trend/Footwall Splay mineralization to approximately 50 m. Holes MH-22-359, 366, and 392 all returned excellent grades in the upper portions of the 75 zone consistent with earlier results from the Footwall Splay, and we now believe the 75 zone and the Footwall Splay are connected and splay off of the main Eastern Trend."

Results have been received for a fence of five holes that tested the Valentine Lake Shear zone 1.5 km southwest of any previous drilling near a 54-grain, gold-in-till anomaly, returning multiple zones of low-grade mineralization, similar to mineralization recently reported close to the southern claim boundary by K9 Gold. The K9 Gold drilling is focused about 2 km southwest of, and directly on trend with our five-hole fence which highlights the prospectivity of the Valentine Lake Shear system on the Moosehead property.

Diamond drill hole MH-22-379, the middle hole of the five-hole fence, cut a 5.0-metre section assaying 0.73 g/t gold, including 2.70 metres of 1.10 g/t gold in veined / sulphide-rich mafic volcanic rocks similar to the geological setting at the K9 property. Recently reported gold mineralization in MH-21-344 (2.27 g/t gold over 4.0 metres, including 9.70 g/t gold over 0.50 metres), located 1.5 km northeast of hole MH-22-379 clearly demonstrates the potential for locally higher grades along this largely untested section of the property. MH-22-362 and 367, immediately east of MH-21-344, further support the presence of a possibly significant mineralized system independent of the currently known zones. Additional drilling will be carried out in the area as part of the summer program.

The Moosehead Project has five zones of open-ended gold mineralization focused around the Eastern Trend in the central portion of the property with mineralization defined over a 600 m strike length and over a 300-metre down dip. The company has over $12 million in the treasury, with $6 Million earmarked to complete the ongoing 100,000-metre drilling program at Moosehead where 48,000 metres remains to be drilled. The 2022 drill program will focus on extending the zones of high-grade gold along strike and to depth and will also test the emerging potential of the rest of the property.





