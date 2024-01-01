Sokoman Minerals completes Phase 1 drilling at Fleur de Lys Project, Newfoundland

Share this article

Sokoman Minerals Corp. [TSXV: SIC; OTCQB: SICNF] reported that the Phase 1 drill program at the 100%-owned Fleur de Lys Project, northwestern Newfoundland, has been completed in 23 drill holes. Twenty reconnaissance drill holes evaluated high-priority geochemical and/or geophysical targets, including seven holes in the immediate vicinity of the gold-bearing Golden Bull boulders. Three others (FDL-24-9,10, and 17) tested showings discovered by Noranda in the late 1980s.

All preliminary assays have been received and compiled. Twelve drill holes, including the three holes on the Noranda targets, intersected gold mineralization (>200 ppb). Exploration, including prospecting, mapping, geophysics, trenching, and a Phase 2 drilling program, is planned for 2025 to locate the source of the large, mineralized boulders.

Timothy Froude, P. Geo., President and CEO,, stated, “Our inaugural drill program was conducted on an 8 km2 section of the 329 km2 Fleur de Lys Project. It returned many promising results, with 50% of the drill holes intersecting gold-bearing structures. The final and most northerly hole (FDL-24-23) intersected five separate gold-bearing veins, which indicates a new direction for further exploration.

“We are highly encouraged by our progress, even though we have yet to pinpoint the source of the high-grade Golden Bull gold-mineralized boulder field. We will be interpreting the information collected to date as well as future geophysical surveys to further define the mineralized structures before planning a Phase 2 drill program.”

Drill hole FDL-24-10 (Caster’s Brook) returned 1.35 metres of n1.60 g/t gold, including 0.50n metres of 3.76 g/t gold. FDL-24-07 (Caster’s Pond) returned 2.75 metres of 0.92 g/t gold, including 0.40 metres of 2.89 g/t gold.

FDL-24-18 (Seal Cove Road) returned 09.5 metres of 1.58 g/t gold. FDL-24-23 (Wild Cove Road) returned 0.79 metres of 0.90 ng/t gold, including 0.38 bmetres of 1.19 g/t gold and 0.43 metres of 1.02 g/t gold.

Sokoman Minerals is one of the largest landholders in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, an emerging gold district. The company’s primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects; the 100%-owned flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland, targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland.

The company entered a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. [TSXV: BEX] through three, large-scale, joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.

In October 2023, Sokoman and Benton completed an agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. [NASDAQ: PLL], a major developer of lithium projects and processing plants in the USA, and the right partner to have to advance the lithium project.

Projects optioned with optionee fully vested are East Alder Project optioned to Canterra Minerals Inc. [TSXV: CTM] (SIC retains shares of CTM plus 1% NSR) and Startrek Project optioned to Thunder Gold Corp. [TSXV: TGOL] (SIC retains shares of TGOL plus 1% NSR).

