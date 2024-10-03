Sokoman Minerals updates drilling program at Fleur de Lys Gold Project, Newfoundland

Share this article

Sokoman Minerals Corp. [TSXV: SIC); OTCQB: SICNF] provided an update on the maiden drilling program at the 100%-owned Fleur de Lys Property in the mineral-rich Baie Verte Mining District of northwestern Newfoundland. To date, 1,442 metres of NQ-sized diamond core drilling has been completed in 16 holes. No assays have been received from the 465 core samples sent to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, Newfoundland.

Timothy Froude, P. Geo., President and CEO, stated, “We are pleased with the results of our first drill program on the Fleur de Lys gold property. Our drilling is the first in the area except for holes FDL-24-09 and 10 which undercut a 1988 drill hole by Noranda which tested a showing they discovered. The drilling has intersected previously unknown structures, shear and quartz vein zones with associated sulphide mineralization, that show the potential for gold mineralization.

“We are awaiting assays from all holes including four holes testing the area of the Golden Bull Prospect, an area of mineralized float with no bedrock exposure. To date only a narrow, 15 cm stylolitic quartz vein vaguely resembling the large float boulders has been intersected. Drilling will continue in the Golden Bull boulder field in the coming two to three weeks to locate the source of the mineralized boulders and additional targets in the northern portion of the property will also be tested.

“Exploration during the past three years has targeted world-class “Dalradian-type” orogenic gold mineralization in a similar geological environment in the Caledonian domain of Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom where the Curraghinalt deposit in Northern Ireland is one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in the Caledonian-Appalachian Orogen hosting more than 6 million ounces of gold.”

The 2,000-metre Phase 1 program is testing two historical, as well as new targets generated by Sokoman’s 2021-2024 till and prospecting programs that include the Golden Bull Prospect (boulder field) discovered late in 2023. Drilling is focusing on an approximately 8 km2 area that includes several discrete targets highlighted by the Golden Bull Prospect area. Drilling has tested six separate targets with no assays received to date. Other targets located several kilometres further north will be tested in the coming weeks.

Drilling will continue for two to three more weeks with a decision on follow-up drilling this fall to be made once all assays have been received.

Sokoman Minerals is a discovery-oriented company and one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company’s primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects; the 100%-owned flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland, targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland.

The company entered a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. [TSXV: BEX] through three, large-scale, joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.

In October 2023, Sokoman and Benton completed an agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc., a major developer of lithium projects and processing plants in the USA, and exactly the right partner to have to advance the lithium project.

Projects optioned with optionee fully vested: East Alder Project optioned to Canterra Minerals Inc. (SIC retains 850,000 shares of CTM plus 1% NSR); Startrek Project optioned to Thunder Gold (SIC retains 1,750,000 shares of TGOL plus 1% NSR).

