Sokoman Minerals updates Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland

Sokoman Minerals Corp. [TSXV: SIC; OTCQB: SICNF] provided an update from the 100%-owned Moosehead Gold Project in central Newfoundland. Activities at Moosehead are focused on the first of two bulk samples proposed for 2025, tentatively scheduled for a late May or early June extraction date. The exact timing could vary depending on contractor availability or other as yet unforeseen factors.

The first sample is a conventional bulk sample on the Western Trend using drill and blast methods. The proposed sample will consist of approximately 1,000 cubic metres of mineralized rock consisting of both high-grade quartz veining plus lower-grade wall rock that detailed channel sampling in late 2024 indicated a weighted-average gold grade of 5.78 g/t gold.

The company has contracted P&E Mining Consultants to provide a proposed pit shell with a cross-sectional view and drill pattern (pending) to facilitate the sample extraction.

Timothy Froude, P. Geo., President and CEO, stated, “The time is drawing near for our first bulk sample and the pieces are coming together. This pivotal step will yield critical insights into the metallurgy and gold recoveries at Moosehead, marking a significant milestone in our project’s development.”

The company is still in active discussions with several third parties with regards to the conventional sample processing and will provide an update when the location and operator has been chosen.

In the meantime, the company is also expecting a formal contract from Novamera Inc. with regards to the second (surgical) sample which is expected to be extracted from the Footwall Splay Zone in the fourth quarter of 2025. This will also be an approximately 1,000 cubic metre sample. Novamera is finalizing the hole locations, and 3-4 geotechnical holes will be drilled prior to setting up the large diameter drill.

Novamera Inc. has also informed the company that the drill is in transit from Europe where it has been undergoing a refit and maintenance work. The rig will first be deployed to a property owned by Great Atlantic Resources, 50 km west of Moosehead, to collect a similar sized bulk sample prior to becoming available for Sokoman.

Sokoman Minerals is one of the largest landholders in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The company’s primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects; the 100%-owned flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland, targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland.

The company entered a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three, large-scale, joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.

In October 2023, Sokoman and Benton completed an agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc., a major developer of lithium projects and processing plants in the USA, and exactly the right partner to have to advance the lithium project.

Projects optioned with optionee fully vested are: East Alder Project optioned to Canterra Minerals Inc. (SIC retains shares of CTM plus 1% NSR) and Startrek Project optioned to Thunder Gold (SIC retains shares of TGOL plus 1% NSR).

