Solaris drills 0.46% CuEq over 686 metres at Warintza, Ecuador

Solaris Resources Inc. [SLS-TSX; SLSSF-OTCQB] reported updated geochemical sampling and assay results from follow-up holes at Warintza West, within its 100%-owned Warintza project, southeastern Ecuador.

Highlights: Warintza West, discovered February 2021, is one of four discoveries made to date within the Warintza porphyry cluster and is located 1km west of and outside the Warintza Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). The initial reconnaissance holes from a centralized platform have outlined a broad zone of porphyry mineralization measuring 1,200m by 700m that remains open. Subsequent geochemical sampling has provided vectors toward potential higher-grade mineralization to the north for step-out drilling. Recent geochemical sampling has identified a new area of strong overlapping copper and molybdenum anomalies to the north measuring approximately 1000m x 500m with soil samples averaging 600 ppm Cu and 80 ppm Mo – this contrasts with the anomaly surrounding the original platform that is defined by strong Mo values at 65 ppm but weaker Cu below 400 ppm.

This new area of strong soil anomalism represents a potential target for higher-grade mineralization beyond the northern margin of prior exploration drilling (refer to press releases dated October 13, 2022 and February 16, 2021), including SLSW-07 (drilled north) returned 686m of 0.46% CuEq. SLSW-04 (drilled northeast) returned 264m of 0.44% CuEq. SLSW-01 (drilled northwest) returned 260m of 0.42% CuEq.

New drill results returned to the south, include SLSW-13, which was drilled southwest and returned 320m of 0.50% CuEq from near surface within a broader interval of 496m of 0.40% CuEq, extending mineralization to the south where it remains open, and requires step-out drilling

This hole expands on previously reported SLSE-10, which was drilled from the same platform to the southwest and returned 220m of 0.41% CuEq from near surface (refer to press release dated October 13, 2022).

Jorge Fierro, Vice President, Exploration, commented: “First pass reconnaissance drilling at Warintza West outlined a broad zone of porphyry mineralization, with subsequent sampling identifying new potential for higher-grade mineralization to the north for future step-out drilling. The ongoing drill program is targeting MRE growth within the high-grade starter pit at Warintza Central, where results are expected shortly, and expanding the Warintza East discovery which adjoins Warintza Central.”

Solaris is a multi-asset exploration company, advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: its primary focus, a world class large-scale resource with expansion and discovery potential at the Warintza Project in Ecuador; discovery potential at its Ricardo Project and Tamarugo Project in Chile; discovery potential at its Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60% interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with a subsidiary of Teck Resources Ltd. [TECK.A, TECK.B-TSX; TECK-NYSE] in Mexico.





