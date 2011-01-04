Solaris drills 1.02% CuEq over 230 metres at Warintza, Ecuador

Share this article

Solaris Resources Inc. [SLS-TSX; SLSSF-OTCQB] reported assay results from a series of holes aimed at growing the northeast extension of the indicative starter pit at its 100%-owned Warintza project in southeastern Ecuador.

Additional drilling has expanded the Northeast Extension of the indicative starter pit recently estimated at 180 million tonnes at 0.82% CuEq (copper equivalent) (indicated) and 107 million tonnes at 0.73% CuEq (inferred) within the Warintza mineral resource estimate (MRE). This zone is characterized by near surface, high-grade mineralization and remains open for further growth with follow-up and step-out drilling under way:

SLS-62 was collared at the northern limit of Warintza Central and drilled northeast into an open volume, returning 168 metres of 0.68% CuEq from 102 metres depth within a broader interval of 900 metres of 0.45% CuEq from surface, expanding on prior drilling further to the east. This hole represents the first follow-up to SLS-48, collared from the same pad but drilled to the south, which returned 100 metres of 1.64% CuEq from 50 metres depth within a broader interval of 852 metres of 0.56% CuEq.

SLS-63 was collared at the northeastern limit of the Warintza Central grid approximately 200m to the east and drilled into an open volume to the north-northeast, returning 230 metres of 1.02% CuEq from 118 metres depth within a broader interval of 472 metres of 0.76% CuEq from surface. This hole follows on SLS-57, which was drilled northeast from the same pad, returning 230 metres of 0.73% CuEq from 56 metres depth within a broader interval of 926 metres of 0.61% CuEq from surface and SLS-54, drilled to the south and returning 356 metres of 0.73% CuEq from 50 metres depth within a broader interval of 1,093 metres of 0.56% CuEq from surface.

Follow-up drilling is underway and aims to test the Northeast Extension zone further to the north and northeast, with assays expected shortly for SLS-64, representing a follow-up hole from the same pad as SLS-62 and SLS-48

Jorge Fierro, Vice President, Exploration, commented: “Ongoing drilling from existing and newly constructed platforms aims to expand on the Northeast Extension zone, which is one of the key target areas for the expansion of the Indicative Starter Pit, along with higher grade, near surface mineralization being targeted at Warintza East, where results are pending.”

Solaris is focused on its Warintza Project that features a broad cluster of outcropping copper porphyry deposits anchored by a large-scale, high-grade open pit resource inventory at Warintza Central.





