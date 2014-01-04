Solaris Resources drills 0.4% CuEq over 910 metres at Warintza, Ecuador

Share this article

Solaris Resources Inc. [SLS-TSX; SLSSF-ORCQB] reported assay results from a series of holes aimed at delineating resources at the 100%-owned Warintza East discovery within its Warintza project in southeastern Ecuador.

Warintza East was discovered in July 2021, with eight holes covering the overlapping periphery included in the Warintza Central Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in April, 2022. These follow-up drilling results significantly expand the drilled dimensions of the Warintza East footprint to the east and southwest, with the deposit remaining entirely open towards strong soil anomalism to the northeast and southeast.

SLSE-15 was collared in the middle of the Warintza East grid and drilled east into a partially open volume, returning 204 metres of 0.60% CuEq (copper equivalent) within a broader interval of 910 metres of 0.40% CuEq from near surface, extending mineralization to the east where it remains open.

SLSE-14, stepped out approximately 250m from the eastern limit of the grid and drilled northwest into an open volume, returning 292 metres of 0.50% CuEq within a broader interval of 694 metres of 0.40% CuEq from near surface, extending mineralization in this direction where it remains open.

SLSE-12 was collared at the eastern limit of the grid and drilled southwest into an open volume, returning 48 metres of 0.53% CuEq within a broader interval of 508 metres of 0.40% CuEq from surface, extending mineralization in this direction.

SLSE-13 was collared from the same platform and drilled southwest into an open volume, returning 104 metres of 0.45% CuEq within a broader interval of 618 metres of 0.29% CuEq from surface, expanding the footprint to the south where it remains open.

SLSE-10 and SLSE-11 were collared in the overlapping portion with Warintza Central and drilled northwest into partially open volumes, returning 282 metres of 0.53% CuEq and 270 metres of 0.55% CuEq, respectively, within broader intervals from near surface.

Drilling to date confirms Warintza East as a significant porphyry deposit which remains open for expansion in multiple areas, with assays pending from a series of extensional holes to the northeast, east and south.

Jorge Fierro, Vice-President, Exploration, commented: “Drilling to date covers only a small portion of the Warintza East discovery, which represents a target for major resource growth. Further extensional and step-out drilling is planned to the east and southeast with a 400-metre step-out platform located on the southern margin of the drill grid targeting strong soil anomalism in this area.”

Solaris is a multi-asset exploration company, advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: its primary focus, a world class large-scale resource with expansion and discovery potential at the Warintza Project in Ecuador; discovery potential at its Ricardo Project and optioned and owned grass-roots Tamarugo Project in Chile; discovery potential at its Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60% interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with a subsidiary of Teck Resources in Mexico.





