Solaris Resources drills 0.5% CuEq over 626 metres at Warintza, Ecuador

Solaris Resources Inc. [SLS-TSX; SLSSF-OTCQB] reported assay results from a series of holes aimed at growing mineral resources and the identification of a second, higher-grade porphyry centre opening up extension potential to the south at the Warintza East discovery within its 100%-owned Warintza project in southeastern Ecuador.

Highlights: Warintza East was discovered in July 2021, with only eight holes completed prior to the cut-off for inclusion in the Warintza Central Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in April 2022. Subsequent drilling has significantly expanded the dimensions of the deposit to the north, east and south, where it remains open. Recent drilling has now validated a southern vector toward stronger soil anomalism, identifying a second porphyry centre producing higher grade mineralization and opening up further expansion potential in this direction:

SLSE-23 was collared in the middle of the Warintza East drill grid and drilled north, returning 626 metres of 0.50% CuEq (copper equivalent) from surface within a broader interval of 746 metres of 0.46% CuEq, expanding the footprint to the north where it remains open.

SLSE-24 was collared at the southeastern limit of the grid and drilled southwest into an open volume, returning 156 metres of 0.52% CuEq from near surface within a broader interval of 410 metres of 0.30% CuEq, extending mineralization to the southwest where it remains open.

SLSE-20 was collared in the middle of the drill grid and drilled east, returning 292 metres of 0.45% CuEq from surface within a broader interval of 900 metres of 0.30% CuEq, expanding the footprint to the east where it remains open.

SLSE-21 was collared at the southeastern limit of the grid and drilled east, returning 198 metres of 0.40% CuEq within a broader interval of 1,040 metres of 0.33% CuEq from surface, extending mineralization to the east where it remains open.

SLSE-25 was collared from a new central platform and drilled vertically with a small drill rig specifically used for infill purposes, returning 110 metres of 0.46% CuEq from 32 metres depth within a broader interval, upgrading this area with near surface, high-grade mineralization.

Identification of a second porphyry centre in SLSE-28, with visual interpretation suggesting potential for some of the strongest grades to date at Warintza East – the new porphyry centre is located south of SLSE-22, which exited a weakly mineralized dyke into stronger mineralization over its final 40 metres, consistent with increased grades observed from SLSE-16 in this area (192m of 0.70% CuEq from 350m depth within a broader interval of 712m of 0.45% CuEq).

Jorge Fierro, Vice President, Exploration, commented: “Drilling to date confirms Warintza East as a significant porphyry deposit that adjoins Warintza Central and remains open for expansion, with a particular direction of focus to the south where extensional and step-out drilling is targeting higher grade mineralization associated with a newly identified southern porphyry centre.”

Solaris is a multi-asset exploration company, advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: its primary focus, a world class large-scale resource with expansion and discovery potential at the Warintza Project in Ecuador; discovery potential at its Ricardo Project and optioned and owned grass-roots Tamarugo Project in Chile; discovery potential at its Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60% interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with a subsidiary of Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-TSX, TECK.A-TSX, TECK-NYSE).





