Solaris Resources drills 0.6% CuEq over 132 metres at Warintza, Ecuador

Solaris Resources Inc. [SLS-TSX; SLSSF-OTCQB] reported assay results from a series of holes aimed at growing mineral resources at the 100%-owned Warintza project in southeastern Ecuador.

Warintza East was discovered in July 2021, with eight drill holes included in the Warintza Central Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in April 2022. Subsequent drilling has significantly expanded the dimensions of the deposit, with drilling targeting further resource growth to the north, northeast, east and southwest.

SLSE-27 was collared on the eastern limit of the Warintza East drill grid and drilled vertically to the limit of the KD-200 rig, returning 132 metres of 0.60% CuEq from near surface within a broader interval of 246 metres of 0.55% CuEq, bottoming in mineralization and remaining open at depth.

SLSE-26 was collared 100 metres north of SLSE-27 and drilled vertically to the limit of the KD-200 rig, returning 212 metres of 0.52% CuEq within a broader interval of 310 metres of 0.45% CuEq from surface, ending in mineralization and remaining open at depth.

Step-out and deeper drilling is planned with two platforms under construction and a further six scheduled to extend the drilling grid to the north, northeast, east, and southwest.

Warintza Southeast was discovered in May 2023 as a distinct, higher-grade porphyry center to the south of Warintza East beyond the limit of the MRE and offers potential to add higher-grade mineral resources, with deeper drilling under way and significant step-outs to the southeast planned:

These holes follow discovery hole SLSE-28, which returned an open-ended interval of 301 metres of 0.65% CuEq in a favourable andesite porphyry host and helps establish the geometry of the upper part of the system and vectors for further drilling.

SLSE-29 was collared east of SLSE-28 and drilled southeast to the limit of the KD-200 rig through a less receptive intermineral diorite porphyry, returning 175 metres of 0.50% CuEq within 289 metres of 0.40% CuEq from near surface, with the final 105 metres averaging 0.60% CuEq and open to depth.

SLSE-30 was collared west of discovery hole SLSE-28 and drilled southeast to the limit of the KD-200 rig, returning 30 metres of 0.53 % CuEq from near surface within a broader interval of 275 metres of 0.48% CuEq, with the final 41 metres averaging 0.60% CuEq and remaining open to depth.

Deeper drilling targeting extensions of higher-grade intervals noted at the end of each hole is underway and two additional platforms are under construction for step-outs 250 metres and 500 metres to the southeast where XRF values of 0.3% to 0.5% copper in andesite porphyry were recorded.

Solaris is a multi-asset exploration company, advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: its primary focus, a world class large-scale resource with expansion and discovery potential at the Warintza Project in Ecuador; discovery potential at its Ricardo Project and Tamarugo Project in Chile; discovery potential at its Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60% interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with a subsidiary of Teck Resources in Mexico.

