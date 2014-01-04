Solaris Resources drills 0.64% CuEq over 186 metres at Warintza, Ecuador

Share this article

Solaris Resources Inc. [ SLS-TSX; SLSSF-OTCQB] released assay results from a series of holes aimed at growing the northeast extension of the indicative starter pit at its 100%-owned Warintza project in southeastern Ecuador.

Highlights: Resource expansion drilling continues to grow the Northeast Extension of the ‘Indicative Starter Pit’, an area of near surface, high-grade mineralization estimated at 180 Mt at 0.82% CuEq (Indicated) (copper equivalent) and 107 Mt at 0.73% CuEq (Inferred) within the Warintza Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) based on drilling to the end of 2021.

Assays are pending from follow-up step-out drilling, with additional platforms planned for construction: SLS-70 was collared at the northeastern limit of Warintza Central and drilled northeast into an open volume, returning 186 metres of 0.64% CuEq from near surface within a broader interval of 264 metres of 0.55% CuEq, expanding the zone to the north where it remains open.

This hole follows from SLS-65, drilled approximately 90 degrees to the northwest from the same platform, which returned 286m of 0.55% CuEq from near.

SLS-69, collared from the same platform and drilled the opposite direction to the southwest, returned 156 metres of 0.60% CuEq from 52 metres depth within a broader interval of 846 metres of 0.30% CuEq, connecting the Northeast Extension to Warintza Central.

Prior hole SLS-66, drilled west-southwest, returned 124 metres of 0.82% CuEq from near surface within a broader interval of 622 metres of 0.42% CuEq from a platform to the south where a follow-up southwest-oriented hole is planned to better connect the Northeast Extension to Warintza Central.

Assays are pending from two newly constructed 250-metre step-out platforms testing the zone further to the northeast, with additional platforms planned for construction as the weather improves.

Jorge Fierro, Vice-President, Exploration, commented: “The Northeast Extension represents a significant area of focus for growing the ‘Indicative Starter Pit’, one of the two key goals for the follow-on drilling program from the 2022 MRE, with the other being major resource growth at Warintza East, where extensional and step-out holes are due shortly. In addition, a major program of reconnaissance sampling that commenced last summer has identified new areas of well mineralized outcrop in previously inaccessible terrain adjacent to the Warintza Central and Warintza East deposits that present opportunities for additional discoveries, with further details to be released shortly.

Solaris is a multi-asset exploration company, advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: its primary focus, a world class large-scale resource with expansion and discovery potential at the Warintza Project in Ecuador; discovery potential at its Ricardo Project and Tamarugo Project in Chile; discovery potential at its Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60% interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with a subsidiary of Teck Resources in Mexico.





