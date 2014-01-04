Solaris Resources drills 0.64% CuEq over 186 metres at Warintza, Ecuador

8 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Solaris Resources Inc. [ SLS-TSX; SLSSF-OTCQB] released assay results from a series of holes aimed at growing the northeast extension of the indicative starter pit at its 100%-owned Warintza project in southeastern Ecuador.

Highlights: Resource expansion drilling continues to grow the Northeast Extension of the ‘Indicative Starter Pit’, an area of near surface, high-grade mineralization estimated at 180 Mt at 0.82% CuEq (Indicated) (copper equivalent) and 107 Mt at 0.73% CuEq (Inferred) within the Warintza Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) based on drilling to the end of 2021.

Assays are pending from follow-up step-out drilling, with additional platforms planned for construction: SLS-70 was collared at the northeastern limit of Warintza Central and drilled northeast into an open volume, returning 186 metres of 0.64% CuEq from near surface within a broader interval of 264 metres of 0.55% CuEq, expanding the zone to the north where it remains open.

This hole follows from SLS-65, drilled approximately 90 degrees to the northwest from the same platform, which returned 286m of 0.55% CuEq from near.

SLS-69, collared from the same platform and drilled the opposite direction to the southwest, returned 156 metres of 0.60% CuEq from 52 metres depth within a broader interval of 846 metres of 0.30% CuEq, connecting the Northeast Extension to Warintza Central.

Prior hole SLS-66, drilled west-southwest, returned 124 metres of 0.82% CuEq from near surface within a broader interval of 622 metres of 0.42% CuEq from a platform to the south where a follow-up southwest-oriented hole is planned to better connect the Northeast Extension to Warintza Central.

Assays are pending from two newly constructed 250-metre step-out platforms testing the zone further to the northeast, with additional platforms planned for construction as the weather improves.

Jorge Fierro, Vice-President, Exploration, commented: “The Northeast Extension represents a significant area of focus for growing the ‘Indicative Starter Pit’, one of the two key goals for the follow-on drilling program from the 2022 MRE, with the other being major resource growth at Warintza East, where extensional and step-out holes are due shortly. In addition, a major program of reconnaissance sampling that commenced last summer has identified new areas of well mineralized outcrop in previously inaccessible terrain adjacent to the Warintza Central and Warintza East deposits that present opportunities for additional discoveries, with further details to be released shortly.

Solaris is a multi-asset exploration company, advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: its primary focus, a world class large-scale resource with expansion and discovery potential at the Warintza Project in Ecuador; discovery potential at its Ricardo Project and Tamarugo Project in Chile; discovery potential at its Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60% interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with a subsidiary of Teck Resources in Mexico.


Share this article

More Stories

Rio Tinto launches underground copper mine in Mongolia

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Russia to accelerate development of its REE base

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Independence Gold advances on B.C. drilling news

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Golden Ridge Resources drills 50.45 g/t gold over 0.5 metres at Williams, Newfoundland

7 hours ago Staff Writer

New Found Gold drills 49.7 g/t gold over 29.9 metres at Queensway, Newfoundland, shares up

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Canstar Resources drills 3.2 g/t gold over 22 metres at Golden Baie, Newfoundland

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Rio Tinto launches underground copper mine in Mongolia

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Russia to accelerate development of its REE base

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Independence Gold advances on B.C. drilling news

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Golden Ridge Resources drills 50.45 g/t gold over 0.5 metres at Williams, Newfoundland

7 hours ago Staff Writer

New Found Gold drills 49.7 g/t gold over 29.9 metres at Queensway, Newfoundland, shares up

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.