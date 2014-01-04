Solaris Resources drills 0.65% CuEq over 301 metres at Warintza East, Ecuador

Share this article

Solaris Resources Inc. [SLS-TSX; SLSSF-OTCQB] reported assay results confirming the discovery of a second porphyry centre featuring the highest grades to date at Warintza East, Ecuador, with strong mineralization starting from bedrock surface extending to the end of the hole. The new zone is open to the east, west, south and at depth, with follow-up drilling already under way at this important new discovery at the Warintza project in southeastern Ecuador.

Highlights: Warintza East was discovered in July, 2021, with eight drill holes included in the Warintza Central mineral resource estimate (MRE) in April, 2022. Subsequent drilling has significantly expanded the dimensions of the deposit, with continuing drilling targeting further mineral resource growth.

The latest drilling made an important discovery of a second, more intensely mineralized porphyry centre located outside the MRE, approximately 350 metres south of the original discovery, with assays now confirming the highest grades encountered at Warintza East to date.

SLSE-28 was collared to the south of the Warintza East drill grid and drilled vertically to the limit of the KD-200 rig, returning 301 metres of 0.65% CuEq (copper equivalent) from bedrock surface at eight metres depth to the end of the hole, with the final 31 m averaging 0.76 per cent CuEq

Two new platforms were constructed to the east and west, also outside the MRE, with follow-up drill hole SLSE-29, testing the southeast extension up to 200 metres to the east, now completed and SLSE-30 in progress, testing the potential to the west.

SLSE-29 and SLSE-30 were both drilled with KD-200 rigs to allow for the rapid expansion of this emerging zone of near-surface, high-grade mineralization, with follow-up deeper drilling planned with larger capacity KD-1400 rigs.

The new zone is wide open and additional follow-up drilling is planned to test the potential for lateral expansion, focusing on vectors to the south and southeast where new step-out platforms are under construction.

Jorge Fierro, Vice President, Exploration, commented, “The discovery of a second, significantly higher grade porphyry centre at Warintza East is a welcome surprise in our ongoing mineral resource growth drilling program. This new zone offers the potential to rapidly add near surface, high grade mineralization to the deposit that could contribute to future starter pit growth. Moreover, the zone is wide open with step-out and extension drilling coming soon.”

Solaris is a multi-asset exploration company, advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas. its primary focus is the world class large-scale resource with expansion and discovery potential at the Warintza Project in Ecuador; discovery potential at its Ricardo Project and Tamarugo Project in Chile; discovery potential at its Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60% interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with a subsidiary of Teck Resources in Mexico.

